Dental Imaging Systems Market Forecasts 2023-2028 - Expected Growth of 8.64% CAGR by 2028, Driven by Technological Innovations and Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Imaging Systems Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dental imaging systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% to reach US$5.02 billion by 2028 from US$2.81 billion in 2021.







Driving factors for market growth



Major companies like Dentsply Sirona and Planmeca play a significant role in the dental imaging systems market competing to provide cutting-edge technology and solutions to dental professionals worldwide. These companies not only innovate in terms of imaging quality and features but also ensure strict adherence to regulatory standards to maintain product safety and effectiveness.

Looking ahead, the future of the dental imaging systems industry is poised for further advancement. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to play a pivotal role, allowing for automated image analysis, faster diagnoses, and more precise treatment planning.



Growth in the prevalence of dental diseases



The growth in the prevalence of dental disease serves as a pivotal and enduring growth factor for the dental imaging systems market due to the increasing demand for accurate diagnosis and treatment of conditions like cavities, gum disease, and oral cancers. As the global population ages and preventive dentistry gains importance, dental imaging systems play a crucial role in early intervention and treatment planning. Patient awareness and expectations for comprehensive dental care further boost the adoption of these systems.

The data from the World Health Organization's Global Oral Health Status Report for the year 2022 reveals a substantial increase in the estimated impact of oral diseases on a global scale. In 2017, the estimate stood at 2.5 million affected individuals, but by 2022, this number had risen significantly to nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide.



North American dental imaging market is anticipated to propel



The prevalence of dental issues is increasing in North America, dental imaging systems industry players are launching more products and doing more strategic actions, and research and development are receiving more attention. All these elements support the dental imaging systems market expansion. According to the American Dental Association (2020), over 5 million Americans aged 65 to 74 have lost every tooth, with approximately 3 million being edentulous. Teeth are regularly lost by elderly people.

This is because 27% of cases of dental caries, which affect 91% of adults between the ages of 20 and 64, go untreated. Additionally, several industry participants take part in strategic projects that aid in dental imaging systems market expansion. The administrative support team for the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center network, ClearChoice Management Services (CCMS), inked a new contract with Planmeca and Henry Schein in March 2022 to enhance the patient experience with superior digital imaging technologies.



The United States is anticipated to be the fastest-growing country in the North American region



The United States dental imaging systems market is expanding because of the country's rapidly aging population, which has a high prevalence of dental problems, as well as rising public awareness of the need for restorative and oral preventive treatments. Additionally profitable to the industry are the high demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising rates of tooth loss, rising per-person healthcare costs, and the introduction of numerous technologically improved items.



Further, increased dental imaging technology and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry are contributing to dental imaging systems market expansion. For example, according to a research study titled "Update on the prevalence of untreated caries in the US adult population, 2017-2020" which was published in the Journal of the American Dental Association in December 2021, the prevalence of coronal and root caries was 17.9% and 10.1%, respectively, and that it was most common in men and women in the age groups of 30-39 and 40-49. Moreover, as per the Dental Statistics of Express Dentist, 2022, USA, more than 80% of people have at least one cavity by the age of 34, and more than 40% of adults say they've had mouth pain, almost 25% of adults have untreated dental decay. and periodontal (gum) disease affects 40-50% of American individuals over the age of 30 and in adults, serious gum disease affects 9% of them.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology Type

2D Imaging

3D Imaging

By Type

Intraoral

Extraoral

By Application

Implantology

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Forensics Dentistry

Others

By End-User

Dental Clinics & Centers

Hospitals

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2812.71 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5024.19 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. DENTAL IMAGING SYSTEMS MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. 2D Imaging

5.3. 3D Imaging



6. DENTAL IMAGING SYSTEMS MARKET BY TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Intraoral

6.3. Extraoral



7. DENTAL IMAGING SYSTEMS MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Implantology

7.3. Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

7.4. Forensics Dentistry

7.5. Others



8. DENTAL IMAGING SYSTEMS MARKET BY END-USER

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Dental Clinics & Centers

8.3. Hospitals



9. DENTAL IMAGING SYSTEMS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



11. COMPANY PROFILES

Dentsply Sirona

Aceteon Group

Midmark

PLANMECA OY

Owandy Radiology

VATECH

Ray Co.

Planet DDS

Genoray

Align Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77aex

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment