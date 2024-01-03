Europe Robotic Smart Motors Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2023-2033: Smart Motors Revolutionizing Industries with Precision, Efficiency, and Adaptability

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Robotic Smart Motors Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe robotic smart motors market is estimated to reach $2.36 billion by 2033 from $1.34 billion in 2022, at a growth rate of 5.41% during the forecast period 2023-2033.The European market for robotic smart motors has grown significantly in recent years, owing to technological improvements and rising demand for automation in a variety of industries.

This rising demand may be seen in areas as diverse as automotive manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and even daily living. Smart motors with artificial intelligence and machine learning improve their performance over time by learning from their surroundings and making real-time decisions. They can even work with people, making them significant assets in a variety of businesses.



These motors are not only versatile, but they are also energy-efficient, which corresponds with the increased emphasis on sustainability and energy saving. As a result, the European market for robotic smart motors continues to expand. Furthermore, these motors are the future of automation, as they provide precision, adaptability, and energy efficiency. They are poised to play an important part in a variety of industries, where automation is no longer regarded as a luxury but as a requirement for assuring efficiency, quality, and sustainability.



Market introduction



The market for robotic smart motors has experienced a considerable spike in growth and innovation in recent years. This increase can be due to the growing demand for automation in a variety of areas, including manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. In robotic applications, smart motors with improved sensors and control systems provide increased precision, efficiency, and adaptability.

Furthermore, advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning have enhanced smart motor capabilities, allowing robots to adapt and learn from their surroundings. As businesses continue to embrace automation, the worldwide robotic smart motors market is predicted to expand, transforming how people work and live.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 79 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Robotic Smart Motors Market: An Overview

1.1.2 Key Enabling Technologies for Smart Motors

1.1.2.1 Use of Advanced Technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT)

1.1.2.2 Advancement in Smart Motor Technology

1.1.3 Start-Ups and Investment Scenario

1.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Utilization of Automation in Industries

1.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Energy-Efficient Motors for Sustainable Operations

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Cost Implications of Smart Motor Adoption

1.2.2.2 Cyberattacks on Robotics and Autonomous Systems

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 New Product Launches, Developments, and Others

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, Contracts, and Others

1.2.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Integration of Smart Robots with Other Emerging Technologies



2 Europe

2.1 Robotic Smart Motors Market (by Region)

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Europe

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Europe Robotic Smart Motors Market (by Robot Type), Value Data

2.2.3 Product

2.2.3.1 Europe Robotic Smart Motors Market (by Voltage), Value Data

2.2.4 Europe (by Country)

2.2.4.1 France

2.2.4.1.1 Market

2.2.4.1.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in France

2.2.4.1.2 Application

2.2.4.1.2.1 France Robotic Smart Motors Market (by Robot Type), Value Data

2.2.4.1.3 Product

2.2.4.1.3.1 France Robotic Smart Motors Market (by Voltage), Value Data

2.2.4.2 Germany

2.2.4.3 Russia

2.2.4.4 U.K.

2.2.4.5 Rest-of-Europe



3 Markets - Market Share Analysis & Company Profiles

3.1 Market Share Analysis

3.2 ABB

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1 Role of ABB in the Robotic Smart Motors Market

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.2 Business Strategies

3.2.2.1 Product Developments and Fundings

3.2.3 Corporate Strategies

3.2.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Agreements

3.2.4 R&D Analysis

3.2.5 Analyst View

3.3 Siemens

3.4 Schneider Electric

3.5 Dunkermotoren GmbH

3.6 Nanotec Electronic GmbH & Co KG

3.7 Lenze

3.8 Other Key Participants



