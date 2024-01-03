Nanterre, January 3rd, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from December 27th to December 29th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 27th to December 29th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 27/12/2023 FR0000125486 28 500 114,15550 XPAR VINCI 27/12/2023 FR0000125486 5 500 114,13550 CEUX VINCI 28/12/2023 FR0000125486 33 000 113,82460 XPAR VINCI 28/12/2023 FR0000125486 7 000 113,80540 CEUX VINCI 29/12/2023 FR0000125486 33 009 113,81650 XPAR VINCI 29/12/2023 FR0000125486 6 991 113,84720 CEUX TOTAL 114 000 113,9202

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

