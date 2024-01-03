Fnac Darty: Half yearly report on share quotations liquidity mandate

Ivry-sur Seine – France, 3 January 2024

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to Natixis ODDO BHF signed on 25 September 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2023:

134,676 shares

€917,138.56

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:

97,750 shares

€360,967.54

From 30 June 2023 to 31 December 2023, a total of:

157,156 shares were purchased for €4,176,865.74 (1,468 transactions)

170,209 shares were sold for €4,512,644.54 (1,036 transactions)

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02

Laura Parisot – Investor Relations – laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

Attachment