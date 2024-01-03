Ghent, 3 January 2024, 18:30 CET, press release/non-regulated information

ABO-Group Environment strengthens its surface and groundwater engineering department with 'Eau et Perspectives'

ABO-Group acquires French engineering firm Eau et Perspectives, specialising in hydrology, hydraulics and hydrogeology

Through this acquisition, ABO-Group expands its expertise in a crucial growth segment closely linked to the impact of climate change

Eau & Perspectives, based in Mougins north of Cannes, is the benchmark consultancy firm specialised in groundwater management: engineering and consultancy in urban, river and rainwater hydraulics and hydrogeology. The agency develops insights into the characteristics of surface and groundwater, with special focus on flood prevention and management, groundwater conservation and groundwater quality.

ABO-Group is already active in the region in the field of water from its offices in Nice, Toulon and Marseille and has already worked with Eau et Perspectives experts. Both companies also carried out several assignments in the region regarding the October 2020 storm Alex. The company is staffed by a ten-strong team of experts and has a quarter of a century of experience in this field.

"Water in all its facets is becoming crucial for the future, and the impact of the increasing number of floods and droughts on our land is forcing us to conduct additional and continuous research," explains Frank De Palmenaer, CEO of ABO-Group Environment. "Sustainable water management is crucial to ensure that current and future generations can continue to use this vital natural resource. With the acquisition of Eau & Perspectives, we intend to build a new hydrology department within our environmental branch."

Current director and expert hydrogeologist, Patrick Champagne, will remain at the head of the company during the transition phase. "I was looking for a suitable partner to transfer my knowledge, experience and expertise. In ABO-Group, I see a qualitative partner with a similar corporate culture that will not only continue our business operations, but also further shape the expansion of the agency I created," Patrick says.

About ABO-Group Environment

ABO-Group, founded in 1995, is an engineering and consultancy company specialised in soil, both in geotechnical (stability) and environmental (soil remediation) areas in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. Through its two departments consultancy & testing and monitoring, ABO-Group guarantees a sustainable and complete solution for its clients. ABO-Group Environment is listed on the Brussels and Paris stock exchanges. For a more detailed description of the group's activities, please visit the ABO-Group website ( www.abo-group.eu ).

