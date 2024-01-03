Kering: Half-yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate as of December 31, 2023

Press release - half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - December 2023

PRESS RELEASE



January 3, 2023

HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE

QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2023:

6,750 shares

€22,563,116

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 8,251

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 8,289

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 227,285 shares for 102,850,816.70 €

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 221,535 shares for 100,148,004.18 €

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2023:

1,000 shares

€24,806,311

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 5,245

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 6,111

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 177,685 shares for 97,634,309.51 €

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 176,685 shares for 97,161,895.15 €

About Kering



A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735 as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.

