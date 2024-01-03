Flewber Global Inc. Acquires First Cirrus Vision Jet for Flewber Hops Personal Air Mobility Service

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flewber Global Inc., an innovator in local and regional air taxi operations, today announced the acquisition of its first Cirrus Vision Jet for its upcoming Flewber Hops personal air mobility service, where Flewber is bringing the convenience of ride-hailing from the street to the sky. This marks a significant step forward in Flewber’s mission to revolutionize air travel by offering local on-demand, per-seat Hops air taxis and whole aircraft regional Hops air mobility services.







“We are thrilled to add the Cirrus Vision Jet to our fleet,” said Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flewber. “This aircraft is the perfect embodiment of our vision for Flewber Hops – it’s safe, efficient, sustainable and technologically advanced, making it ideal for providing our customers, with a seamless and personalized travel experience.”

Flewber will initially introduce its per-seat Hops air taxi service in the bustling Tri-State, New York Metro area, offering passengers a swift and hassle-free escape from traffic congestion as they fly between key business and recreational destinations. Additionally, Flewber Hops will provide customers with the flexibility to fly on-demand to and from regional destinations within 155 miles of the Flewber central hubs in New York, before eVTOL aircraft become available for such short distance air travel, likely positioning Flewber with an early entry advantage into this market.





By leveraging underutilized local airports that most never knew existed, Flewber aims to revolutionize travel for both business and leisure travelers, offering a convenient and timesaving “new way to get around.” These often-overlooked airports provide passengers with less traffic congestion, and closer proximity to many destinations, making them ideal for quick, effortless travel experiences. Flewber Hops seamlessly integrates these local airports into its network, ensuring that passengers can easily reach their desired destinations without the hassle and wasted time often associated with other modes of travel.

“We believe that Flewber Hops has the potential to transform the way people travel,” said Sellouk. “Our goal is to make local and regional Personal Air Mobility (PAM) a more accessible and affordable alternative to crowded airports, roads and rail lines, while still providing our customers with the same level of convenience they expect from the Flewber name.”

“Cirrus Aircraft is pleased that Flewber has selected the Vision Jet to begin building out its air taxi fleet,” said Todd Simmons, President of Customer Experience of Cirrus Aircraft. “The Vision Jet is an excellent regional mission aircraft with best-in-class efficiency and industry-leading safety systems such as the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) and Safe Return™ Autoland. Along with leading-edge cabin comfort and passenger amenities, the Vision Jet is the ideal platform for the innovative new Flewber Hops personal transportation model.”

Flewber Hops flights will be available for booking through Flewber’s mobile app. Flewber plans to launch its Hops service in the coming weeks.

About Flewber Global Inc.

Flewber Global Inc. is an innovator in personal air mobility, dedicated to making air travel more accessible and affordable for a much larger segment of the population. Flewber will soon be adding Flewber Hops to its offering of air travel solutions, which will add local on-demand regional air taxi services to its existing Flewber Luxe traditional brokerage services for luxury private charter flights. Flewber is committed to providing its customers with a seamless and personalized new way to get around that all can enjoy. Learn more at flewber.com.

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet™, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 16 million hours, and 250 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven locations in the United States, including Benton Harbor, Michigan; Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida and Knoxville, Tennessee. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.

Media Contact

media@flewber.com