Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _ December 31, 2023
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR001400K4B1- Symbol: PHXM) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: PHXM)
Website : www.phaxiam.com
|Date
|Total of shares composing the share capital
|Total of brut (1) voting rights
Total of net (2) voting rights
|January 31, 2023
|31 018 553
|32 514 771
|32 512 271
|February 28, 2023
|31 018 553
|32 516 875
|32 514 375
|March 31, 2023
|31 018 553
|32 521 652
|32 519 152
|April 30, 2023
|31 018 553
|32 521 642
|32 519 142
|May 15, 2023
|34 120 298
|35 623 387
|35 620 887
|May 31, 2023
|34 120 298
|35 623 630
|35 621 130
|June 26, 2023
|60 751 054
|62 254 388
|62 251 888
|July 31, 2023
|60 751 054
|62 254 443
|62 251 943
|August 31, 2023
|60 751 054
|62 253 180
|62 250 680
|September 30, 2023
|6 075 105
|6 225 265
|6 225 016
|October 31, 2023
|6 075 105
|6 225 300
|6 225 051
|November 30, 2023
|6 075 105
|6 226 121
|6 225 872
|December 31, 2023
|6 075 105
|6 226 982
|6 226 733
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.
