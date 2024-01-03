Taboola to Participate at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced that members of its management team will host one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat at the Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET.



A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on Taboola’s investor relations website at www.taboola.com/about/investors.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

