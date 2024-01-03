United States Mint Opens Sales for 2024 Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coins on January 4

Washington, DC, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting pre-orders for products in the Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coin Program on January 4, 2024, at noon EST. Orders are expected to begin shipping in early February.

Authorized by Public Law 117-163, this program celebrates the life of abolitionist Harriet Tubman. The public law directs the Mint to produce $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half dollar clad coins as part of the program. Product options, pricing, and order limits are below. Click on each product option to set up a REMIND ME alert.

Pricing for the gold product options is based on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum Products table. Introductory sales prices are in effect until February 5, 2024, at 3:00 pm EST, after which regular pricing will take effect. The household order limits of one for each gold option are in effect for the first 24 hours.



The Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the Mint, signed 250 Certificates of Authenticity (COAs) for the 2024 Harriet Tubman Three-Coin Proof Set (24CR). These COAs will be randomly inserted into unmarked sets and will be fulfilled when shipping begins. Pre-order your set when sales open at noon on January 4 and keep your fingers crossed for a chance to be one of the lucky recipients.

“Every coin produced by the United States Mint helps to tell a story that teaches us about America’s history or connects us to a special memory,” said Director Gibson. “We hope this program will honor the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman and inspire others to learn more about this amazing woman.”

Surcharges in the amount of $35 for each $5 gold coin sold; $10 for each silver dollar sold; and $5 for each half dollar sold—totaling $50 for each three-coin set sold—are authorized to be paid to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., in Auburn, New York, to advance their missions.

The Mint accepts orders at usmint.gov/ and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html for information about shipping options.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of January 4, 2024, at noon EST.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/harriet-tubman-commemorative-coin/ to learn more about the Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coin Program.

Visit www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and monthly newsletters, Coins Online and Lessons That Make Cents .

and . Follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Attachment