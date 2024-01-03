GraniteShares ETFs Announces Name Change and Investment Objectives on some of its Short and Leveraged ETFs

New York, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares today announced plans to amend the names and leverage factors for some of its short and leverage ETFs (the “Funds”). The change in leverage factor results in a modification of the investment strategy.



Effective January 22, 2024, the Funds will aim to replicate either +2 or -2 times the daily variations of their underlying stocks.

Eight of the Funds already trade on the NASDAQ. The Funds’ CUSIPs and Tickers are not expected to change.

TICKER SYMBOL CURRENT FUND NAME NEW FUND NAME CURRENT LEVERAGE FACTOR* NEW LEVERAGE FACTOR* AALL(1) GraniteShares 1.5x Long AAL Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long AAL Daily ETF 150 % 200 % ALSD(1) GraniteShares 1.5x Short AAL Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Short AAL Daily ETF -150 % -200 % AAPB(2)(3) GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF 175 % 200 % APSD(1) GraniteShares 1.75x Short AAPL Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Short AAPL Daily ETF -175 % -200 % AMZZ(2) GraniteShares 1.5x Long AMZN Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF 150 % 200 % AMDL(2) GraniteShares 1.25x Long AMD Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF 125 % 200 % AMSS(1) GraniteShares 1.25x Short AMD Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Short AMD Daily ETF -125 % -200 % BABX(2) (3) GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF 175 % 200 % CONL(2) (3) GraniteShares 1.5x Long COIN Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF 150 % 200 % CONS(1) GraniteShares 1.5x Short COIN Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF -150 % -200 % DISL(2) GraniteShares 1.5x Long DIS Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long DIS Daily ETF 150 % 200 % FORL(2) GraniteShares 1.25x Long F Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long F Daily ETF 125 % 200 % GOOL(2) GraniteShares 1.75x Long GOOGL Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long GOOGL Daily ETF 175 % 200 % JPML(1) GraniteShares 1.5x Long JPM Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long JPM Daily ETF 150 % 200 % JPMS(1) GraniteShares 1.5x Short JPM Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Short JPM Daily ETF -150 % -200 % LCDL(1) GraniteShares 1.5x Long LCID Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF 150 % 200 % LCDD(1) GraniteShares 1.5x Short LCID Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Short LCID Daily ETF -150 % -200 % FBL(2) (3) GraniteShares 1.5x Long META Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF 150 % 200 % FBIS(1) GraniteShares 1.5x Short META Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Short META Daily ETF -150 % -200 % NVDL(2) (3) GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF 150 % 200 % NVD(1) (3) GraniteShares 1.5x Short NVDA Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF -150 % -200 % PTIR(2) GraniteShares 1.25x Long PLTR Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF 125 % 200 % RVNL(1) GraniteShares 1.5x Long RIVN Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF 150 % 200 % RVND(1) GraniteShares 1.5x Short RIVN Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Short RIVN Daily ETF -150 % -200 % TSLR(1) (3) GraniteShares 1.75x Long TSLA Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF 175 % 200 % TSDD(1) (3) GraniteShares 1.5x Short TSLA Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF -150 % -200 % UBRL(2) GraniteShares 1.5x Long UBER Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF 150 % 200 % XOML(1) GraniteShares 1.5x Long XOM Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Long XOM Daily ETF 150 % 200 % XOMD(1) GraniteShares 1.5x Short XOM Daily ETF GraniteShares 2x Short XOM Daily ETF -150 % -200 %





CURRENT

FUND NAME CURRENT INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE NEW INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE





GraniteShares 1.5x Long AAL Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL). GraniteShares 1.5x Short AAL Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL). GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF(2),(3) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.75 times (175%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). GraniteShares 1.75x Short AAPL Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.75 times (-175%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). GraniteShares 1.5x Long AMZN Daily ETF(2) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). GraniteShares 1.25x Long AMD Daily ETF(2) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.25 times (125%) the daily percentage change of the of the common stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the of the common stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). GraniteShares 1.25x Short AMD Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.25 times (-125%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF(2),(3) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.75 times (175%) the daily percentage change of the ADR of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the ADR of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). GraniteShares 1.5x Long COIN Daily ETF(2),(3) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: COIN). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: COIN). GraniteShares 1.5x Short COIN Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 time (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: COIN). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 time (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: COIN). GraniteShares 1.5x Long DIS Daily ETF(2) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) of the common stock of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) of the daily percentage change of the common stock of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). GraniteShares 1.25x Long F Daily ETF(2) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.25 times (125%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). GraniteShares 1.75x Long GOOGL Daily ETF(2) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.75 times (175%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Alphabet Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Alphabet Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL). GraniteShares 1.5x Long JPM Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). GraniteShares 1.5x Short JPM Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). GraniteShares 1.5x Long LCID Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Lucid Group, Inc. (NYSE: LCID). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Lucid Group, Inc. (NYSE: LCID). GraniteShares 1.5x Short LCID Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Lucid Group, Inc. (NYSE: LCID). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Lucid Group, Inc. (NYSE: LCID). GraniteShares 1.5x Long META Daily ETF(2), (3) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.50 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: META). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: META). GraniteShares 1.5x Short META Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: META). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: META). GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF(2), (3) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). GraniteShares 1.5x Short NVDA Daily ETF(1), (3) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). GraniteShares 1.25x Long PLTR Daily ETF(2) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.25 times (125%) the common stock of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.25 times (125%) the common stock of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR). GraniteShares 1.5x Long RIVN Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: RIVN). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: RIVN). GraniteShares 1.5x Short RIVN Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: RIVN). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: RIVN). GraniteShares 1.75x Long TSLA Daily ETF(1), (3) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.75 times (175%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Tesla Inc, (NASDAQ: TSLA). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Tesla Inc, (NASDAQ: TSLA). GraniteShares 1.5x Short TSLA Daily ETF(1), (3) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Tesla Inc, (NASDAQ: TSLA). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Tesla Inc, (NASDAQ: TSLA). GraniteShares 1.5x Long UBER Daily ETF(2) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER). GraniteShares 1.5x Long XOM Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 1.5 times (150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM). GraniteShares 1.5x Short XOM Daily ETF(1) The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -1.5 times (-150%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM). The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of the common stock of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM).





(1) Issued under the registration statement dated October 27, 2023

(2) Issued under the registration statement dated August 03, 2023

(3) Fund currently traded on NASDAQ

Capitalized terms and certain other terms used in this Supplement, unless otherwise defined in this Supplement, have the meanings assigned to them in the Prospectus.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an independent ETF issuer headquartered in New York City.

GraniteShares current ETF offering is presented below:

ETF NAME TICKER UNDERLYING STOCK MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF AAPB Apple 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF AMDS AMD 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF BABX Alibaba 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1.5x Long COIN Daily ETF CONL Coinbase 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1.5x Long META Daily ETF FBL Meta 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL NVIDIA 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1.5x Short NVDA Daily ETF NVD NVIDIA 1.30%/1.50 % GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSL Tesla 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1.75x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSLR Tesla 1.30%/1.50 % GraniteShares 1.5x Short TSLA Daily ETF TSDD Tesla 1.30%/1.50 %





ETF NAME TICKER EXPOSURE MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares Gold Trust BAR Gold 0.17 % GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF COMB Broad Commodities 0.25 % GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF HIPS High Income 0.70%/3.19 % GraniteShares Platinum Trust PLTM Platinum 0.50 % GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF DRUP U.S. Large Cap 0.60 %





