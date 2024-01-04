PVC Footwear Market Projected to Exceed US$ 118.2 Billion by year 2034 & to grow at a Steady CAGR of 5.10% from 2024 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PVC footwear market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 71,871.2 million in 2024. The market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,18,190.3 million by 2034. The demand for PVC footwear is likely to expand at a stable CAGR of 5.10% from 2024 to 2034. One significant factor behind this demand is the growing global sustainability awareness, influencing consumers to seek eco-friendly alternatives.



PVC footwear manufacturers are responding by incorporating recycled and sustainable materials, aligning with the increasing demand for environmentally conscious products. Additionally, the affordability of PVC footwear remains a key driver, particularly in emerging markets where price sensitivity is pronounced. The versatile nature of PVC allows for a wide range of designs, contributing to its popularity across various consumer segments.

While the PVC footwear industry experiences growth, certain restraints shape its trajectory. One notable challenge is the negative perception of PVC due to its environmental impact. This has led to increased scrutiny and regulatory measures, prompting manufacturers to invest in sustainable practices and alternative materials. The industry faces price competition from low-cost alternatives, particularly in regions with a high prevalence of counterfeit products.

The expanding global market for affordable and stylish footwear and the versatility of PVC in design and manufacturing positions the industry for continued growth. eCommerce platforms offer a significant avenue for market expansion, allowing manufacturers to reach a wider consumer base. Collaborations with fashion influencers and designers present avenues to enhance brand visibility and appeal.

A notable trend is the integration of technology, with smart features such as connected insoles and fitness tracking becoming increasingly popular. This caters to the tech-savvy consumer and enhances the overall user experience. Sustainable fashion has become a dominant trend, driving manufacturers to explore innovative ways to create stylish PVC footwear using recycled materials. Collaborations between PVC footwear brands and sustainable fashion initiatives are becoming prevalent, aligning with the industry's commitment to environmental responsibility.

"The rising trend of customization in consumer goods opens doors for PVC footwear manufacturers to offer personalized options, meeting the individual preferences of diverse consumer segments. Additionally, the convergence of athleisure and PVC footwear is gaining momentum, with sport-inspired designs meeting the demand for versatile and comfortable everyday footwear options." says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways from the PVC Footwear Market

The PVC footwear market experienced a significant surge in revenue from US$ 57,016.4 million in 2019 to US$ 68,253.7 million in 2023.

In 2024, the shoe segment is estimated to hold a share of 47.20% of the PVC footwear industry.

Online distribution channels are likely to capture a significant market share of 20.40% in 2024.

The United States is expected to record a moderate CAGR of 2.80% through 2034.

The PVC footwear industry in Germany is projected to rise at an average CAGR of 4.30% through 2034.





Competitive Landscape of the PVC Footwear Market

The global PVC footwear market is characterized by moderate competition, with key industry players dominating the landscape. Notable contributors include Bata, headquartered in India and recognized for its extensive PVC footwear presence worldwide. Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd., a Chinese giant, stands as the world's leading footwear manufacturer by production volume, securing a substantial share in the PVC footwear market.

Crucial competitive factors in the PVC footwear market include price, quality, design, innovation, and branding. Manufacturers continually strive to reduce production costs while enhancing product durability and style. As the industry moves toward consolidation, more prominent players acquire smaller entities to gain market share. The entry of new players from emerging markets intensifies competition, with e-commerce playing a pivotal role in reshaping consumer access.

The growing popularity of athleisure wear drives demand, leading to the development of versatile PVC footwear suitable for various occasions. Sustainability gains prominence, influencing manufacturers to explore recycled materials and environmentally friendly options, reflecting the evolving preferences of conscious consumers. The PVC footwear industry remains dynamic, with constant innovation and strategic evolution as manufacturers adapt to changing consumer needs.

Key Companies in the Market

Ansell Limited

Bata Shoe Organization

Crocs, Inc.

Fujian Jinyang Group Co., Ltd.

Inter Rubber Products, Inc.

Keds Corporation

Skechers USA, Inc.

Shoe Carnival, Inc.

VF Corporation



Recent Developments in the PVC Footwear Market

Under Armour, a global leader in performance footwear, apparel, and accessories, has introduced its new UA Flow Velociti Wind 2 running shoe, featuring a lightweight and breathable upper, a responsive midsole, and PVC-free traction pods for enhanced grip on various surfaces.

Adidas, a global leader in sportswear, collaborates with Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization, to create a new collection of sneakers made from recycled ocean plastic. The collection includes several styles, all featuring uppers made from Parley Ocean Plastic, which is transformed from marine waste intercepted from shorelines and coastal communities.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Shoes

Flip Flops

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

The Middle East and Africa

