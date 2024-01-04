Cross-Brand Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication To Be Unveiled at CES 2024

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking milestone for the automotive industry, HAAS Alert is set to unveil the world's first-ever cross-brand car-to-car communication capability between Volkswagen and Stellantis vehicles at the Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA) Showcase during CES 2024 in Las Vegas. This revolutionary advancement, which is powered by HAAS Alert’s platform Safety Cloud, promises to redefine the future of road safety and transportation by enabling alerting and notifications between vehicles from different manufacturers, opening up shared connected car safety solutions between automakers.

Two million Stellantis vehicles in North America (including 2018-and-newer Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and RAM vehicles) are already equipped to receive digital alerts across the United States and Canada from the more than 3,200 public safety agencies, roadside assistance fleets, and transportation agencies with vehicles and equipment connected to Safety Cloud. When these Stellantis vehicles are approaching hazards in the roadway, drivers receive advance warnings, giving them time to make safer, smarter driving decisions.

The new digital alerting being debuted at COVESA, on the CES show floor, and via private demo drives expands the capabilities of Safety Cloud for vehicle manufacturers by enabling their vehicles to also send messages to other vehicles connected to Safety Cloud when necessary. For example, when H.E.L.P.® from integration partner Emergency Safety Solutions is activated to warn oncoming drivers of disabled or stopped and vulnerable on the road, Safety Cloud delivers alerts to approaching drivers through in-vehicle systems and navigation apps that a hazard is ahead, reducing the risk of potential collisions.

The unveiling of this breakthrough capability at CES 2024 marks a major advancement in the world of connected vehicles and represents a significant step towards achieving safer and more efficient transportation networks.

To request a demo drive of this capability, please submit a request form via haasalert.com/ces2024.

