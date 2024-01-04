Japan Destination Tourism Trends and Future Opportunities, with Focus on Finnair, Lufthansa, Air France, Marriott & InterContinental Hotels Group

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Destination Tourism Trends Insight by Type, Source Markets, Foreign Direct Investment and Future Opportunities, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Analysis of destination markets, infrastructure, and attractions, as well as risks and opportunities in Japan. This report explores the types of travelers that visit this destination as well as a SWOT analysis.



Domestically, tourism is recovering at a faster rate than inbound tourism, similar to travel trends globally. The number of domestic tourists dropped from 2019 to 2022. However, since travel restrictions were lifted, it has become easier for tourists to turn to domestic tourism for holidays.



Despite the hardships that Covid-19 has brought to Japan's tourism sector and wider economy, the country is projected to recover by 2024 and exceed 2019 levels, in terms of international arrivals and inbound spending.



Report Scope

This report is part of the Destination Market Insights Series. These reports provide an in-depth analysis of a tourist destination and its key source markets, as well as an assessment of the trends and issues in the covered destination market, in this case Japan.

Obtain a clear and detailed insight into new developments in popular tourist destinations.

Use data and analysis to explore trends related to international arrivals and spending, tourism segments as well as construction, airlines and hotel developments.

Gain a better understanding of the opportunities in the market, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Key Trends

Tourism Construction Projects

Foreign Direct Investment

Source Markets

Type of Tourism

Destination Focus

Regional Risk Index and SWOT Analysis

Company Coverage

Finnair

Lufthansa

Air France

Marriott

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

