Global Data Center Physical Security Market Outlook Report 2023-2028 Featuring Prominent Vendors - ASSA ABLOY, BioConnect, ABB, Bosch, Cisco, Honeywell, Siemens, and Schneider Electric Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Physical Security Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center physical security market is projected to reach a value of $1.6 billion by 2028, up from $1.02 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.78% from 2022 to 2028

In today's world, where most discussions on security in data centers revolve around cyberattacks, that's only part of the equation. Data centers must install several physical measures and products that keep these sites secure and safe.

The data center physical security market has played a significant role as it helps install physical security products that are important in data centers as they reduce the threat of outages, social engineering attacks, insider threats, and others due to installing several layers of physical security.

ASSA ABLOY, BioConnect, Axis Communications, ABB, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Cisco Systems, Johnson Controls, Boston Dynamics, Honeywell, Siemens, Schneider Electric, and others are some of the prominent providers in the global data center physical security market. For instance, BioConnect provides biometric systems solutions to data center facilities such as Switch, Equinix, CyrusOne, and DataBank.

The deployment of Robots into the facilities will likely disrupt the physical security market, with Boston Dynamics leading the trend by deploying their robot dogs in many of these companies' data centers for various purposes like testing, maintenance, monitoring, and other purposes. Companies such as Novva Data Centers, Oracle, and semiconductor firms such as GlobalFoundries are deploying the company's Spot robot dog.

North America leads the data center physical security market in the Americas region, followed by Latin America. North America is considered among the developed and established data center markets and sets the base for other regions like Europe and the APAC region. Latin America is among the emerging and developing data center markets with high potential during the forecast period.



The APAC region is considered among the fastest-growing markets across the globe due to increased digitalization and internet users creating a higher demand for data storage facilities. The region has some of the largest and most established markets, such as China, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and India. Some emerging markets include Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, New Zealand, and Thailand.



The European region has the presence of several established markets, such as the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The region is also witnessing a boom across other markets such as Spain, Poland, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, and other countries. The development of data center facilities will lead to increased adoption of physical security products.

KEY TRENDS

The State and Nature of Biometric Monitoring



There are several challenges that a data center operator is likely to face while operating a data center. One of the aspects includes ensuring that people who need access can get it while simultaneously keeping unauthorized people out. Using keys and access cards to manage entry into data center facilities was traditionally hard, inefficient, and difficult to scale.

Today, a new type of solution, biometrics, disrupts and transforms how operators monitor and secure their facilities. Biometric monitoring uses smart devices that collect biometric data, such as fingerprint readers, facial scanners, body temperature sensors, and others that help operators manage data center facilities.



There have been advancements in video surveillance systems connected to cloud systems, which provide recording, image captures, analytics, and notification services. These cloud-based video cameras upload constantly and need a reliable connection since they do not come with local storage. Cloud-based video analytics has become the latest trend in data center physical security.



The Evolving Stage of Robotics



Industry and the market are witnessing several innovations over some time. One of them includes the deployment of robots to monitor the data center facilities. With advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) by the hour, robots have become more capable of optimizing operations and efficiency in maintaining the vitals of a data center. Apart from the usual inspections and monitoring, it also plays a role in the physical security of a data center and mitigates human intervention, thereby employing fewer people and reducing organizational costs.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



The most optimal and strategic way to secure a data center from a threat or attack is to manage it in several layers. The layers provide a structured pattern of physical protection of critical information and data, thus making it easy to analyze a failure. The outer layers are purely physical, whereas the inner layers help deter deliberate or accidental data breaches. Physical security products like video surveillance, access control, sensors, mantraps, and fences are some of the main solutions that help keep a data center safe from undesirable external factors.



The video surveillance product segment held the most prominent data center physical security market share in 2022. In data centers, these video surveillance systems are installed near entrance gates, access points, and data halls, and some cameras are hosted near the perimeter fencing and gates for monitoring external movements. However, access control systems will likely take over the video surveillance systems by 2028, with a market share of around 35% in 2028.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 381 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview

Data Center Project Lifecycle

Access Control Systems

Physical Security Layers of a Data Center

Best Practices

Market Opportunities & Trends

Rise in Edge Data Center Investments

Use of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security

Advances in Video- & Cloud-based Analytics

Introduction of Robot-Driven Physical Security Measures for Data Centers

Market Growth Enablers

Investments in Colocation Data Center Facilities

Increase in Hyperscale Investments

Aws

Apple

Google

Meta

Microsoft

Adoption of Multi-Factor Authentication Solutions

Market Restraints

Security Challenges

Physical Security

Access Control

Surveillance Cameras in Server Rooms

Environmental Hazards

Cost of Physical Security Solutions

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles

ABB

Alcatraz AI

AMAG Technology

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

Barkers Fencing

Bayometric

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

BioConnect

Boon Edam

Boston Dynamics

Cisco Systems

Convergint Technologies

CLD Physical Security Systems

Dahua Technology

Digitus Biometrics

Eagle Eye Networks

Genetec

Gunnebo

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology (Hikvision)

Honeywell

Horton Automatics

Instor (Accelevation)

Johnson Controls

Kisi

LenelS2 (Carrier)

Legrand

Pacific Controls

Pelco (Motorola Solutions)

Puffins Solutions

Schneider Electric

Secure I.T. Environments

Securitas

Siemens

Southwest Microwave

Suprema

Verkada

WireCrafters

Segmentation by Products

Video Surveillance

Access Control

Other Physical Security Products

Segmentation by Physical Security Layers

Perimeter Security Layer

Building Security

Data Hall Security

Cabinet Security

Segmentation by End Users

Colocation Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Chile

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

UK

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Finland & Iceland

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Austria

Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Other Middle East Countries

Africa

South Africa

Kenya

Nigeria

Other African Countries

APAC

China

Hong Kong

Australia

New Zealand

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Other Southeast Asia Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxf5vx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment