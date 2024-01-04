Turf Protection Market Forecasts 2023-2028 - Increasing Demand in Sports and Urbanization Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turf Protection Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global turf protection market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period.



Turf protection is required as turf grasses prevent soil erosion, improve flood control, produce oxygen, and temperature modification. The growing demand for turfs in residential and commercial complexes and the sports industry are the major growth drivers of the turf protection market. Moreover, the benefits associated with the turfs along with the innovation and technological advancements are further expected to boost the turf protection market size.



Adoption of Integrated Pest Management and Rising Commercial Demand



Turf grasses are vulnerable to pests such as weeds, insects, rodents, birds including others. The rising popularity and adoption of Integrated pest management provides the opportunity for turf protection thereby increasing the turf protection market size. It includes all the pest control techniques with minimal negative environmental impact. Biological pest control methods inhibit turfgrass pests by using parasites and biological agents. Chemical pest control on turfs uses synthetic pesticides for turf protection. Five major steps in developing integrated pest management for turf protection are assessing site conditions, surveying pests at the site, developing pest response threshold levels, developing record-keeping programs, and lastly the decision-making process to implement the measures.



Growing Demand from the Sports Industry



The sports industry is the major user of turfs consequently turf protection. The rising popularity of sports and outdoor activities demands turf protection worldwide. Artificial turfs are used in football, cricket, golf, and other sports. Hindu Gymkhana Urban Sports Zone in Mumbai offers box cricket and football games to players. The natural ground is stiffer and reduced damping behaviors useful in running activities with the lowest peak vertical accelerations.

Moreover, the government initiatives to expand the sports industry prove to be one of the major driving factors in turf protection market growth. For instance, schemes such as 100% FDI in the sports sector of India, and an investment of $1 billion have been approved for 2020-25 to develop sports infrastructure in India is expected to aid the turf protection market size.



Increasing Technological Advancements



The technological advancements and developments and innovations in artificial turfs are anticipated to elevate the turf protection market size. Artificial Turf Football Field Construction Projects by Ekipgrass are preferred by football clubs and it is also recommended by FIFA because of the numerous advantages such as excavation in the field and proper drainage channels.

Special Event Flooring Technology developed by SEF Technology LLP provides synthetic turf protection products to withstand heavy weight, foot traffic, staging and audio equipment, and food and drink spills. Additionally, the adoption of IoT is further expected to bring more valuable improvements in the turf protection industry thereby boosting the turf protection market size.



Associated Benefits of Turf Protection



The benefits associated with turf require the adoption of turf protection techniques. The turf in the lawns replaces carbon dioxide with oxygen by absorbing it from the air. It binds the soil and prevents soil erosion by providing stabilization during heavy rainfall thus, protects the fertile soil. It modulated temperature in urban heat dissipation. Moreover, turf acts as a therapy for positive physical and mental health through its aesthetic beauty and attractiveness. It is highly beneficial in agriculture as it decreases allergy-related pollens and harmful pests.

By turf protection through lightweight heavy-duty mole mesh, recycling grass clippings, grass protection mat, and turf reinterment mesh, the benefits of turf can be utilized. The associated benefits of turfs and the requirement for turf protection boost the growth of the turf protection market.



Urbanization and Innovation in Gardening



Rapid urbanization especially in developed countries like India is contributing positively to the growth of the turf protection market. According to the estimates of the United Nations, more than 400 million people will be living in cities in India by 2030. The government initiative for urbanization such as Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation, and Smart Cities Mission is pacing the urbanization process thereby increasing the demand for turf and turf protection.

Moreover, the UN support reducing poverty and promoting urbanization through UN Capital Development Fund, UN Industrial Development Organization is further expected to fasten the urbanization process. These developments and initiatives are anticipated to propel the turf protection market.



North America and Asia Pacific is the Significant Market



The North American region is expected to contribute significantly to the global turf protection market. The factors attributed to the significant share are the well-established sports sector and the popularity of outdoor activities such as golf and soccer. Moreover, the rising demand for landscaping services along with the increased disposable income in the region is further expected to boost the turf protection market size. Asia-Pacific is contemplated to show faster growth in the turf protection market owing to rising sports and recreational activity, rapid urbanization, and improved standard of living.

