Global BPO Services Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Market Flourishes with A CAGR of 6.1%, Company Analysis of Accenture, Infosys, Capgemini & HCL Technologies

The Global BPO Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-22, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

BPO services include revenues generated both from signed deals that remain under contract and the annual revenues associated with new contracts signed within a particular calendar year. The services include the outsourcing of functions such as customer relationship management, knowledge process outsourcing, finance & accounting, human resources, procurement, and vertical-specific processes. The total value of the market represents the demand for the service coming from a particular country.

The global BPO services market had total revenues of $304.5 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% between 2017 and 2022.

The vertical-specific BPO segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2022, with total revenues of $80.7 billion, equivalent to 26.5% of the market's overall value.

Financial constraints limit small enterprises' ability to hire specialized staff for each business function and department. Therefore, the growth in the number of SMEs is supporting the global BPO services market.

