Global Industrial Design Services Strategic Market Report, 2022-2024 and 2030 - Big Data Provides Real-Time Data for Faster Decision Making, thus Transforming Industrial Design Services

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Design Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industrial Design Services Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Industrial Design Services estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Product Design, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Model Design & Fabrication segment is estimated at 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In the post-pandemic era, the design industry underwent significant changes, particularly in the field of industrial design services. In 2021, global key competitors in this industry competed for market share, with their competitive presence ranging from strong to niche. Industrial design services played a crucial role in helping companies gain a competitive edge by focusing on product design. The global market for industrial design services showed promising prospects and outlook, with recent market activity reflecting the industry's dynamism.

Product design services emerged as a prominent area of focus as companies sought to enhance their offerings and meet evolving customer demands. The world industrial design services market in 2021 saw a breakdown of revenues with a significant portion attributed to product design, alongside model design and fabrication, among other types of services.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $639 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

Regionally, both developed and developing regions played essential roles in the industrial design services market. China, Asia-Pacific, the USA, and Europe were among the leading geographic regions, with varying value CAGR rankings for the period 2020-2027. Overall, the industrial design industry adapted to the changing landscape of the post-pandemic world, emphasizing innovation and competitive advantage to drive growth and market share.

The Industrial Design Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$639 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$498.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 251 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Various Components of Critical Importance in Industrial Engineering and Designing Services

Key Industrial Design Trends in Brief

Generative Design Takes Industrial Design Market by Storm

Growing Significance of Evoking Emotion in Customers to Create Product Sensation

Advanced Tools Expected to Revolutionize Design

Digital Engineering Push in the Post COVID-19 Period to Revive Opportunities for Industrial Design Services

COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital Transformation Equals Survival

IoT Integration to Fuel Demand for Industrial Design Services

Green Engineering, Environmental Sustainability to Create Demand for Design Services

Global Greenhouse Emissions by Sector: 2020

Energy-Efficient Design Gets Prominence

Role of Industrial Designers in Manufacturing Process

Manufacturing Supply Chain Affected by the Pandemic

% Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Big Data Provides Real-Time Data for Faster Decision Making, thus Transforming Industrial Design Services

Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Big Data Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision-Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2020 & 2025

Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Engineering Gaining Prominence

World Engineering Software Market by Software Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), Electronic Design Automation (EDA), Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC), Computer-Aided Designing (CAD), and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM)

World Engineering Software Market by Application (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Product Design & Testing, Design Automation, Drafting & 3D Modeling, Plant Design, and Other Applications

Relevance in Automotive Industry

Established Use in Aerospace & Defense Sector

Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well

Global 3D Printing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Key Challenges faced by the Industrial Design Industry

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 85 Featured)

Accenture PLC

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW GROUP)

Invetech Pty., Ltd.

McKinsey & Company

Frog Design Inc.

IDEO

Cad Crowd

Peterman Design Firm

D&K Engineering

Prime Studio

Mediasphere

Sentio Design

Capgemini Engineering (France)

Ammunition Group

Progetto Design Pty Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shll6e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment