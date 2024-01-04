Global Rocket and Missile Market Research 2023-2028 with Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, and Thales Group Dominating

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rocket and Missile Market by Product (Missiles, Rockets & Torpedoes), Speed (Subsonic, Supersonic, Hypersonic), Propulsion Type (Solid, Liquid, Hybrid Propulsion, Ramjet, Turbojet and Scramjet), Launch Mode, Guidance Mechanism & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rocket and missile market size is projected to grow from USD 57.7 billion in 2023 to USD 77.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028

The study covers the rocket and missile market across various segments and subsegments. It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on speed, product, propulsion type, guidance mechanism, launch platform and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

The Rocket and missile market is expected to witness growth due to consistent increase in defense budget across the globe and the need for advanced Rocket and Missile to counter the modern combat around the country's border. Furthermore, increasing number of conflicts, and high defense spending are some of the major factors driving the market globally.

Governments of various countries, such as the US, China, India, and Russia, are spending heavily on modernizing their military resources. Thus, many weapon manufacturers are shifting their focus towards developing precision-guided munitions. However, issues related to the integration of missiles pose a challenge for Rocket and missile market growth.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the rocket and missile market during the forecast period. Major companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and General Dynamics Corporation are based in the US. These players continuously invest in the R&D of new and advanced technology used in missile defense system.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems plc (UK), and Thales Group (France) are some of the leading players operating in the rocket and missile market. These companies secure contracts from governments of different countries to carry out various Rockets and Missiles programs.

The missile segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

A missile plays an important role in rocket and Missile majorly for land, air, and marine platforms. The missile segment has been further sub-segmented further segmented into cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The missile segment is projected to reach USD 60.43 billion by 2028.

The hypersonic segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2023-2028

Based on speed, the rocket and missile market has been segmented into subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic. Hypersonic rockets and missiles are equipped with a propulsion system to enable them to attain a speed of Mach 5 or higher, which is five times faster than the speed of sound. Hypersonic precision-guided weapons are difficult to counter due to their high speed. Currently, these weapons are in a development phase and are expected to be operational in the near future.

The scramjet propulsion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on propulsion type, the rocket and missile market has been segmented into Solid, Liquid, Hybrid Propulsion, Ramjet, Turbojet and Scramjet. Solid propulsion uses solid propellants to boost missiles and rockets. A ramjet operates by combustion of fuel in a stream of air compressed by the forward speed of the aircraft itself, as opposed to a normal jet engine, in which the compressor section (the fan blades) compresses the air. The air flow through a ramjet engine is subsonic, or less than the speed of sound. Ramjet-propelled vehicles operate from about Mach 3 to Mach 6.

By launch mode, the surface-to-surface segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the rocket and missile market in 2023

Based on launch mode, the rocket and missile market has been segmented into surface to surface, surface to air, air to air, air to surface, and subsea to surface. Surface to surface rockets and missiles are fired from the ground or the sea. They can be launched from hand-held or vehicle-mounted devices or fixed installations. These missiles used in land warfare operations are designed to hit ground or sea targets. Hence, they are also known as ground-to-ground rockets and missiles.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $57.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $77.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Investments in Hypersonic Missiles to Drive Market

Missiles Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

Supersonic Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Solid Propulsion Segment to Lead Market from 2023 to 2028

Guided Segment to Acquire Highest Market Share During Forecast Period

North America to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Defense Programs in Us for Security Against Various Threats

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Increasing Global Defense Expenditure

Development of Indigenous Missile Defense Systems

Changing Nature of Warfare

Restraints

Stringent Regulations for Arms Transfer

High Operational Complexity and Need for Periodic Maintenance

High Development Cost of Missile Systems

Opportunities

Miniaturization of Missiles and Their Components

Rising Adoption of Ai in Military Operations

Development of New-Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems

Development of Hybrid Rockets and Missiles

Challenges

Issues Associated with Integration of Larger Rockets and Missiles

Value Chain Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Rocket and Missile Manufacturers

Ecosystem Mapping

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Next-Generation Interceptor (Ngi) Program

Hypersonic Defense Systems

Directed Energy Weapons and Active Defense Systems

Anti-Satellite Missiles and Weapons

Advanced Tactical Data Links

Precision-Strike Missiles

3D Printing in Rocket Manufacturing

Technology Analysis

Propulsion Technology Analysis

Impact of Megatrends

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Heightened Demand for Rocket and Missile Systems

Increasing R&D Investments

Export Restrictions

Emerging Economies

Next-Generation Missile Seekers

Innovations and Patent Registrations, 2020-2022

Company Profiles

Key Players

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Solutions Offered

Bae Systems plc

Israel Aerospace Industries

Thales Group

Lig Nex1 Co., Ltd.

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Mbda

Kongsberg Gruppen Asa

Saab Ab

Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

Hanwha Defense

Leonardo Spa

Denel Dynamics

Other Players

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Frontier Electronic Systems Corp.

Arianegroup

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

General Atomics

Almaz-Antey

Roketsan As

Brahmos Aerospace

