Blockchain Identity Management Market projected to reach USD 9,144.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 80.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Blockchain Identity Management Market , by Offering (Se Software, Services), Provider Type (Application Provider, Middleware Provider, Infrastructure Provider) Networks (Permissioned, Permission less), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (IT and ITeS, Telecom, Retail and eCommerce, Government, Real Estate and Construction, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Other Industry Verticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 146.5 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 9,144.9 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 80.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Provider Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Amazon Web Services, Inc. Bitfury Group Limited Sample of Companies Covered Bitnation BTL Group Civic Technologies, Inc

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Blockchain Identity Management Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Blockchain Identity Management market is witnessing significant growth as organizations increasingly recognize the potential of Blockchain technology to enhance security and privacy in identity management. With the rising instances of identity theft and data breaches, businesses are turning to blockchain solutions to establish a more robust and decentralized framework for managing digital identities. The technology's inherent features, such as immutability and cryptographic security, offer a tamper-resistant and transparent system for identity verification. This market is characterized by a surge in adoption across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and government, driven by the need for secure and efficient identity verification processes. As regulatory frameworks evolve to accommodate blockchain solutions, the market is poised for substantial expansion. Key players in the Blockchain Identity Management market are actively investing in research and development to enhance their offerings and gain a competitive edge in this rapidly growing sector.

Major Vendors In The Global Blockchain Identity Management Market:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Bitfury Group Limited

Bitnation

BTL Group

Civic Technologies, Inc.

EVERNYM INC.

Factom

IBM

KYC-CHAIN LIMITED

Microsoft

NETKI

OARO

Oracle

OriginalMy

Procivis AG

Tracxn Technologies Limited

Proliferation of digital identity ecosystem and Blockchain gaming vertical

The proliferation of the digital identity ecosystem and the emergence of the blockchain gaming vertical synergistically drive the growth of the Blockchain Identity Management market. The expanding digital identity landscape, encompassing various online platforms and services, necessitates a secure and interoperable identity management solution. Blockchain, with its decentralized and tamper-resistant architecture, addresses this need by offering a reliable framework for verifying and managing digital identities. Simultaneously, the rise of blockchain gaming introduces new dimensions to digital identities, with in-game assets and virtual identities becoming valuable and tradable. As users actively participate in blockchain-based gaming ecosystems, the demand for robust identity management solutions grows, ensuring the secure authentication of gamers and the protection of their virtual assets. This dual momentum from the digital identity ecosystem and blockchain gaming vertical propels the Blockchain Identity Management market forward, positioning it as a key enabler in the evolving landscape of online interactions and virtual economies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increased awareness among businesses and individuals

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for secure and effective identity management systems

Growing demand for transparency in retail supply chain

The escalating demand for secure and effective identity management systems presents a significant opportunity for the Blockchain Identity Management market. In an era of heightened cybersecurity threats and data breaches, businesses and individuals alike are seeking advanced solutions to safeguard sensitive information. Blockchain technology, with its decentralized and cryptographic attributes, offers a compelling response to these concerns. By providing a tamper-resistant and transparent system for identity verification, blockchain enhances the security and integrity of identity management. The growing realization that traditional systems are susceptible to vulnerabilities fuels the adoption of blockchain-based solutions. This trend is an opportunity for the Blockchain Identity Management market to position itself as a reliable and innovative alternative, addressing the pressing need for enhanced security in identity verification processes. As organizations prioritize secure identity management, blockchain technology emerges as a strategic choice, driving the market's growth and consolidation in the evolving landscape of digital security.

The market for Blockchain Identity Management is dominated by North America.

North America dominates the Blockchain Identity Management market, with the United States and Canada playing pivotal roles. The U.S. stands out as a major contributor to this dominance, driven by its robust technological infrastructure, a high level of digital adoption, and a proactive approach to blockchain innovation. The U.S. government's interest in blockchain applications for secure identity management further accelerates market growth. In Canada, a similar trend is observed, with a progressive stance on blockchain technology and a growing recognition of its potential in identity management. The North American region collectively benefits from a mature regulatory environment and a tech-savvy populace, fostering a conducive atmosphere for the widespread adoption of blockchain-based identity solutions. The prevalence of major industry players, strategic investments, and a tech-oriented culture positions North America as a stronghold for the flourishing Blockchain Identity Management market.

The Healthcare Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Industry Vertical the Blockchain Identity Management market is segmented into IT and ITeS, Telecom, Retail and eCommerce, Government, Real Estate and Construction, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Other Industry Verticals. The healthcare segment is poised to dominate the Blockchain Identity Management market, holding the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The unique challenges and sensitive nature of healthcare data make the industry a natural fit for blockchain-based identity solutions. The increasing digitization of patient records, coupled with the need for secure and interoperable access to medical information, drives the adoption of blockchain in healthcare identity management. Blockchain's decentralized and tamper-resistant architecture enhances the security and integrity of patient identities, ensuring privacy compliance and preventing unauthorized access. Moreover, as healthcare systems strive for greater efficiency and data accuracy, blockchain technology offers streamlined identity verification processes, reducing administrative burdens. With regulatory bodies acknowledging the potential of blockchain in healthcare, the segment is expected to witness substantial growth, establishing itself as a cornerstone of the broader Blockchain Identity Management market.

