Small Bore Connectors Market To Reach USD 854.5 Million By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

The Small Bore Connectors Market size was valued at USD 539.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 854.5 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



As the number of geriatric patients with chronic diseases continues to rise, there has been an increase in demand for cardiovascular surgeries. Records show that over 40% of adults living in cities have been hospitalized for chronic conditions.

To address the growing need for reliable and safe medical devices, healthcare technology has advanced in developing small bore connectors. These connectors come equipped with advanced features that enhance patient safety and reliability.

They are widely used in various medical devices, including blood pressure cuffs, respiratory systems, enteral devices, and hypodermic devices. The medical field's growing reliance on high-quality standardized connectors has driven market growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The global small bore connectors market has been segmented into product, application, and region. Liquid bore connectors are becoming more popular in healthcare and are widely used for applications such as urethral, limb cuff inflation, breathing systems, and neuraxial devices. Intravascular applications dominated in 2022, attributed to the increased usage of small bore connectors for intravenous (IV) administration.

Small Bore Connectors Market Report Highlights:

The global small bore connectors market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032.

The rise in demand for cardiovascular surgeries due to chronic diseases among geriatric patients has led to the development of small bore connectors. These connectors are equipped with advanced features that enhance patient safety and reliability.

Europe and North America are key markets in the healthcare industry. Europe is leading in revenue share and is open to healthcare innovations, with major players investing in the industry. North America is also growing due to improving healthcare infrastructure and spending on healthcare devices.

Some prominent players in the small bore connectors market report include B.Braun Melsun AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ICU Medical Inc., Merck KGaA, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Nordson Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Elcam Medical, CardioMed Supplies Inc., and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Aesculap Academy has been globally accredited by the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

- Becton, Dickinson, and Company has received FDA clearance for a new blood collection device that produces lab-quality results from a fingerstick.

Small Bore Connectors Market Segmentation:

By Product: Liquid bore connectors, gas bore connectors

By Application: Respiratory, enteral, urology, limb cuff inflation, neuraxial anesthesia, intravascular

By End-user: Hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home care

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

