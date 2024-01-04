Lands’ End Launches Exclusive Women’s Swimwear Collection at Target

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, the classic American lifestyle brand today announced an exclusive women’s swim collection of nearly 70 pieces, including tops, bottoms, skirts, cover-ups, and bags. Ranging in price from $36-$70, the collection incorporates new Lands’ End fabrics, prints, patterns, and colors all with the brand’s trusted quality. As two leading retailers, Lands’ End and Target teamed up to offer a swim assortment that delivers relevant style, premium solutions, and inclusive designs for customers. The collection at Target incorporates Lands’ End’s quintessential features such as sun protection rated UPF50+, slimming Slendertex fabric, and built in panties and shorts. Designed to fit and complement every size and shape, the collection brings ease, versatility, and is built to flatter.

“Target has a tremendous impact in the retailer space and by joining forces with them we are certain to make our quality products more accessible,” said Lands’ End CEO Andrew McLean.

The exclusive Lands’ End swim collection at Target features spring and summer must-haves to incorporate into any wardrobe. Whether you want to mix and match separates with a range of coverage options and cover-ups, you can be confident you will be able to complete your full warm-weather look. Items range in size from XS – 3X and 2-26W. The collection is now available on Target.com and in select Target stores.

About Lands' End, Inc

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniform solutions. We offer products online at www.landsend.com., through our own Company Operated stores and through third party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home. We also offer products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel.

