Stuart Quin joins GHO Capital as Partner

Former CEO of Medica Group Plc and regional CEO of Synlab to support the continued growth of GHO Capital’s portfolio and origination of future investments

London, UK – 4 January 2024: Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP (“GHO”), the European specialist investor in global healthcare, is pleased to announce today that Stuart Quin joins as a Partner.

Stuart, who holds a PhD in Immunology, has nearly two decades of experience within private equity, principally at 3i, and in healthcare leadership across Diagnostics, Pharma and Biotech. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer at Medica Group PLC (“Medica”), the UK’s leading teleradiology services company which was listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. During his tenure, revenue more than doubled and the company expanded via four acquisitions across the UK, US and Ireland moving the business into clinical trials and digital pathology reporting, culminating in the company’s sale to IK Partners in July 2023.

Prior to his role at Medica, Stuart established and later became CEO of Labco’s UK business which was acquired by Cinven and merged with Synlab in 2015 to create Europe’s largest clinical laboratory services company. He expanded UK revenue 7-fold by winning new NHS outsourced diagnostic service contracts and through the acquisition of four companies including those specialising in drugs and veterinary testing. At Synlab, he became the Group Chief Commercial Officer and latterly Chief Executive of a fast-growing region spanning 15 countries across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa.

The Partners at GHO Capital commented: “One of our core principles at GHO in the pursuit of better, faster and more accessible healthcare is that we don’t just invest in companies, we focus on strategic alignment and collaboration with management teams. Stuart’s experience in building sustainable value across multiple international healthcare businesses reinforces this commitment, ensuring our portfolio companies, current and future, have access to the very best support and guidance to deliver the healthcare of the future. We are very excited to welcome Stuart to our leadership team to strengthen our ability to build the next generation of healthcare together.”

Stuart Quin, Partner at GHO Capital, said: “GHO Capital is Europe’s leading healthcare specialist private equity firm, dedicated to making a difference for patients, healthcare systems, and society, whilst delivering long-term sustainable value to stakeholders. Throughout my career I have always been committed to these values and I am excited to be joining such a strong firm to further support its impressive portfolio of healthcare opportunities, identifying the companies of the future and helping them to deliver success.”

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com.