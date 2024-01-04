Mattermost enhances self-sovereign Skype for Business alternative to address Schrems II requirements with connectivity to Pexip and Microsoft Teams

Palo Alto, California, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost Inc., the leading self-sovereign collaboration platform for mission-critical work, today announced enhancements to its self-hosted Skype for Business alternative with connectivity to Pexip for self-hosted voice, video and meeting room communication as well as cloud-hosted Microsoft Teams for messaging integration.

To serve European organizations navigating uncertainty in EU-U.S. data sovereignty laws, the cascading impacts of the Schrems II ruling, and the end-of-life of Skype for Business, Mattermost is offering enhancements to its Skype for Business replacement to provide an enduring solution built on fully supported open source foundations.

The enhanced offering will be available to Mattermost Enterprise customers with:

Self-hosted messaging collaboration designed for Schrems II and evolving sovereignty laws. This includes fully on-prem hosting of 1-1 and group messaging, threaded discussions and public and private channels across web, desktop and mobile with file sharing, search, workflow automation and integration with custom compliance and security infrastructure. The entire system can be fully self-hosted on open source infrastructure including Linux, Docker and/or Kubernetes platforms.

Federated communications on secure and open standards. Interagency communication is secured through shared channels from different Mattermost instances providing federated messaging collaboration, replacing Skype for Business interconnect capabilities. Source code and APIs for federation are open source and available as an open standard across official Mattermost instances and custom variants.

Self-hosted voice, video and meeting room communications with Pexip. New integration with self-hosted Pexip infrastructure and Mattermost is entering its early adopter program, accelerating convenience and productivity.

Interoperability with Zoom, WebEx and Microsoft Teams voice/video via Pexip SIP platform. Pexip enables meeting interoperability with meeting platforms such as Skype for Business, Zoom, Cisco WebEx, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams.

Open standards integration with cloud-hosted Microsoft Teams and 365 platform. To simplify work across agencies, enterprises and mission partners, messaging collaboration in self-hosted Mattermost instances can interconnect with cloud-hosted Microsoft Teams messaging by using Mattermost's open interfaces.

Availability in 13 European languages. In addition to U.S. English language, Mattermost natively supports additional EU languages including Swedish, Dutch, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Bulgarian, Hungarian, Romanian, Turkish and Ukrainian. Non-EU languages include Korean, Japanese and Australian English.

“As geopolitical uncertainty increases, self-sovereignty is more vital than ever to resilience,” said Ian Tien, CEO of Mattermost. “We’re excited to announce integrations across Mattermost, Pexip and Microsoft Teams that provide a forward path for Skype for Business customers to maintain full control of their private communications data on Mattermost, accelerate meeting productivity with Pexip, while connecting fluently with cloud-based Microsoft Teams and 365 services.”

Pexip-Mattermost integration is available to early adopters who can request access online. Mattermost for Microsoft Teams integration is available to Mattermost Enterprise customers by contacting their customer success team.

