Waste Eliminator Announces Opening of its New Material Recovery Facility

ATLANTA, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste Eliminator, the leader in sustainable waste solutions in the metro Atlanta area, announces the opening of its new state-of-the-art material recovery facility (MRF) located in Peachtree Corners, GA in the heart of the Atlanta metro area.

Replacing an older generation facility, this MRF will increase the company’s waste diversion from landfills and promote additional beneficial reuse and recycling opportunities, lessening the environmental burden and impact on its customers. With the opening of the new recycling facility, Waste Eliminator will increase its throughput capacity by 25%.

“As the leading provider of sustainable waste solutions in the Atlanta market, Waste Eliminator is proud to partner with our corporate clients as they move towards a circular economy model," said Kacy Cronan, Chief Executive Officer at Waste Eliminator. “This new facility embodies the long-term vision of Waste Eliminator and will be a cornerstone for Atlanta’s sustainable vision ahead."

"As a result of our investment and commitment, this facility is projected to divert more than 70% of the processed waste that otherwise would be disposed of annually at local landfills,” Cronan continued. “Additionally, we plan to convert our legacy facility to process source-separated recyclables, furthering the company’s ability to divert any and all types of waste streams for our customers.”

The development was made possible with crucial capital support from the majority stakeholder, Allied Industrial Partners. "Allied Industrial Partners is proud to invest and advance sustainability in the waste industry and believes this asset will be a game-changing investment for the Atlanta metro area,” said Brad Rossi, Managing Partner. “This investment only showcases the beginning for Waste Eliminator and its plans to grow its sustainable footprint across the Southeast.”

In 2024, Waste Eliminator is poised to significantly expand its composting operation and open its first MSW MRF in the Atlanta market. Both facilities will have a material impact on the company’s ability to create beneficial reuse options for waste streams that often end up in landfills. These new facilities, in addition to expanding existing business lines, illustrate Waste Eliminator’s commitment to sustainable solutions and continued growth and progress into the new year and beyond.

About Waste Eliminator

Waste Eliminator is a premier, full-service provider of waste collection, storage, removal, hauling, recycling, and landfill services to industrial and large commercial businesses and governmental entities across Metro-Atlanta. With state-of-the-art recycling capabilities, technology and equipment, and an impressive collection fleet, Waste Eliminator offers unparalleled service and can assist customers across the entire waste stream. For more information, visit www.wasteeliminator.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("Allied") is a lower and middle-market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.