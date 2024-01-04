DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market projected to reach USD 7.84 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - professed by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market ” , By Product Type (Custom Cloning, Gene Synthesis, Sub-cloning, Others), Application (DNA Sequencing, Genotyping, Mutagenesis, Others), End-user (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 3.02 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 7.84 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 14.6% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Aragen Life Sciences Bio-Techne Sample of Companies Covered Charles River Laboratories Curia Eurofins

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market has emerged as a pivotal sector within the biotechnology industry, driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, advancements in gene therapy, and the expansion of genetic research. This market encompasses a wide range of services, including DNA sequencing, gene synthesis, and gene cloning, which play crucial roles in understanding and manipulating genetic material. The rising prevalence of genetic disorders and the growing need for targeted therapeutics have fueled the demand for DNA and gene cloning services. Key players in the market offer comprehensive solutions, from custom gene synthesis to plasmid preparation, enabling researchers and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate their genomic studies and drug development processes. Additionally, advancements in gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, have further propelled the market forward, opening new avenues for precision medicine and biotechnological innovations. The DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market is poised for continuous growth as the fields of genomics and genetic engineering continue to evolve, presenting opportunities for both established companies and new entrants to contribute to groundbreaking discoveries and therapeutic advancements.

Major vendors in the global DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market:

Aragen Life Sciences

Bio-Techne

Charles River Laboratories

Curia

Eurofins

GenScript

Integrated DNA Technologies

MedGenome

Sino Biological

Syngene

Twist Bioscience

Advancements in gene editing technologies

Advancements in gene editing technologies, particularly exemplified by the revolutionary CRISPR-Cas9 system, stand as a key driver for the DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market. The precision, efficiency, and versatility of CRISPR-Cas9 have transformed the landscape of genetic engineering, allowing for targeted modifications in the DNA sequence with unprecedented accuracy. This breakthrough technology has not only accelerated research in functional genomics but has also facilitated the development of novel therapeutic interventions. As the demand for precise and tailored genetic modifications grows across various industries, including medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology, DNA and gene cloning services are increasingly sought after to harness the potential of these advanced gene editing tools. Companies offering cloning and sequencing services play a pivotal role in supporting researchers and biopharmaceutical companies in utilizing gene editing technologies for applications ranging from the study of gene function to the development of gene therapies. The continuous evolution of gene editing tools is thus propelling the growth of the DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market by providing scientists with powerful means to manipulate and understand the intricacies of the genetic code.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for customized DNA constructs

Growing personalized medicine and gene therapy

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Opportunities:

Advancements in automation and high-throughput platforms

Increasing Investment In R&D

Increasing accessibility and affordability

A prominent trend in the DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market is the ongoing drive towards increasing accessibility and affordability of these services. Technological advancements, automation, and streamlined processes have significantly reduced the costs associated with DNA sequencing, gene synthesis, and cloning, making these services more accessible to a broader range of researchers, laboratories, and even smaller biotech startups. This trend is fostering a democratization of genomic research, enabling scientists with varying resource capacities to participate in cutting-edge studies. Moreover, the push for affordability has been catalyzed by the growing demand for personalized medicine and the need for cost-effective solutions in the development of gene therapies. As the market continues to mature, innovations in service delivery models and collaborations are likely to further enhance accessibility and affordability, ensuring that the benefits of DNA and gene cloning services are accessible across diverse scientific and medical communities. This trend aligns with the broader goal of advancing genetic research and therapeutic applications on a more inclusive and global scale.

North America dominates the market for DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market.

North America dominated the global DNA and gene cloning services market. This can be attributed to advancements in technology, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions within the biomedical and healthcare sectors. Notably, in December 2020, Thermo Fisher bolstered its clinical and commercial plasmid DNA manufacturing capabilities, exemplified by the establishment of a new cGMP facility in Carlsbad, California, U.S. This development is poised to accelerate the commercialization of plasmid-based drugs and vaccines, catering to the increasing demand in the market. The facility's capacity to produce significant quantities of plasmid DNA, a crucial component in DNA treatments, aligns with the company's commitment to providing comprehensive cell and gene therapy services. Furthermore, the prioritization of DNA and gene cloning in the life science research industry, coupled with substantial investments, funding, and collaborative initiatives, is expected to be a driving force for industrial growth throughout the forecast period.

DNA sequencing Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on the Application segment, the global DNA and gene cloning services market is categorized by application, including DNA sequencing, mutagenesis, genotyping, and other applications. The rapid evolution of sequencing technology and bioinformatics has significantly enhanced the identification of DNA variations, including those associated with an elevated risk of diseases. The DNA sequencing segment is particularly influenced by technological advancements, the proliferation of partnerships and collaborations among key industry players, and the expansion of global genome mapping initiatives. A notable example is the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research in Massachusetts, the U.S., which announced the installation of Illumina's NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing System in June 2020, underscoring the continuous efforts to integrate cutting-edge sequencing technologies into research centers. In 2020, professors David Klenerman and Shankar Balasubramanian made noteworthy contributions to the field by developing Next Generation DNA Sequencing technology. These developments collectively contribute to the growth and significance of the DNA sequencing segment within the broader DNA and gene cloning services market.

