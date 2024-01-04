Radiation Dose Management Market Set to Surge at 14.8 % CAGR, to Reach USD 808.4 million by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The radiation dose management industry was worth US$ 237.8 million in 2022. The market is expected to reach US$ 808.4 million by 2031 . The radiation dose management market is expected to reach a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. AI and machine learning could enhance the functionality of radiation dose management systems. AI algorithms in order to identify and predict future risks associated with their practice analyze a physician’s medical history and individual characteristics.

Healthcare professionals may receive immediate feedback about medical imaging doses during future systems. Patients can receive necessary diagnostic information with the least amount of radiation exposure by adjusting imaging protocols on the spot. Radiation dose management may continue to be shaped significantly by regulatory bodies. Patient safety may be improved through the introduction of stricter guidelines and requirements.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Software solutions are expected to drive demand for the radiation dose management market.

Based on modality, demand for radiography and mammography segments will drive demand for the market in the years ahead.

In terms of application, the oncology segment is projected to lead the market by 2031.

Hospitals are likely to see a high demand for the radiation dose management market.

Global Radiation Dose Management Market: Key Players

Medical and diagnostic organizations collaborate with radiation dose management companies to provide patients with high-quality care and accurate diagnoses. As market players attempt to consolidate their positions in the global market, they are revising their marketing strategies.

Landauer

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Sectra AB

INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Bayer AG

PACSHealth LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Medsquare SAS

Siemens

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

QAELUM NV

Global Radiation Dose Management Market: Growth Drivers

Radiation dose management solutions are in greater demand as medical imaging techniques like X-rays, CT scans, and nuclear medicine gain popularity . Monitoring and managing doses become increasingly important as these diagnostic tools become more prevalent.

Adopting radiation dose management solutions has been largely driven by strict regulations and guidelines regarding radiation exposure and patient safety. Regulatory compliance requires hospitals to implement systems for monitoring and managing doses.

Several technological advances have resulted in more advanced solutions for monitoring and managing radiation doses. Integrating these systems with EHRs, AI, and analytics makes them more appealing to healthcare providers.

A rise in chronic diseases contributes to the growth of the radiation dose management market by increasing the need for diagnostic imaging procedures. The need for effective dose management strategies is often required when dealing with conditions such as cancer.

The rising global healthcare budgets make it easier for healthcare facilities to invest in advanced technologies, such as radiation dose management. As a result, hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers can adopt these systems.

Global Radiation Dose Management Market: Regional Landscape

Radiation dose management is expected to dominate the market in North America. A strict set of regulations governs radiation safety and dose management in North America, particularly in the United States. Government agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) set standards and guidelines for radiation dose monitoring . Solutions for dose management are adopted in response to these regulations.

Many healthcare IT systems are being integrated into radiation dose management solutions, including picture archiving and communication systems (PACSs), electronic health records (EHRs), and other health information technology systems. As a result, the monitoring and management of doses are more efficient.

Diagnostic imaging procedures are used more frequently in North America due to the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer. Radiation dose management solutions are therefore being offered to healthcare facilities to minimize radiation exposure without compromising patient safety.

Global Radiation Dose Management Market: Segmentation

By Product and Services

Software

Integrated Solution

Standalone Solution

Services

By Modality

Computed Tomography

Radiography and Mammography

Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

Nuclear Medicine Scan

Others

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Research Organizations

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

