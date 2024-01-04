Revolution Medicines to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. PT.



To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.

