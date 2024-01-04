Direct to Consumer E-commerce Market To Reach USD 591.3 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Direct to Consumer E-commerce Market was valued at USD 142.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 591.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 15.4%.



The D2C e-commerce market has witnessed tremendous growth due to its ability to help brand owners build personal connections with customers and provide trendy and competitive products. The pandemic restrictions and lockdowns have further accelerated this growth by increasing Internet adoption in urban and rural parts of the countries. As a result, D2C e-commerce platforms have expanded their customer base significantly.

Customers prefer buying products online due to lower prices, offers, and fast deliveries. New business owners prefer this model as it reduces costs and allows direct customer interaction and analysis of their behavior.

Analyzing customer data can help businesses choose strategies and stay updated with customer demands. It can also help identify popular products and expand their portfolio. However, a lack of brand awareness is a significant restraint. Brands need to market their products enough to establish their brand identity.

Segmentation Overview:

The global direct to consumer ecommerce market has been segmented into product type and region. The direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for apparel holds a significant share due to unique designs and limited stock, ensuring sustainability.

North America dominates the market led by the US due to internet and smartphone availability. More businesses are moving online to capture new markets and reduce costs. Asia Pacific is expected to proliferate due to influencer marketing and rising smartphone and internet use. The trend of going online from both the consumer and seller sides is expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific.

Direct to Consumer E-commerce Market Report Highlights:

D2C e-commerce is a sales platform where manufacturers sell products directly to customers via the Internet without intermediaries.

North America, especially the US, dominates this market due to the widespread availability of the Internet and smartphones.

Some prominent players in the direct to consumer ecommerce market report include Mamaearth, Glossier, Boat Lifestyle, Warby Parker, Casper, Bombas, BarkBox, by Humankind, Caratlane, Bombay Shaving Company and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Hear Me Roar collaborated with Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation to empower underprivileged kids across dance, music, drama, and cricket. The initiative is a year-long training program that provides opportunities for youngsters to develop and showcase their talent.

- Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent firm of Mamaearth, ended the debut trading day above its listing price on the local exchange, with a market cap of $1.3 billion.

Direct to Consumer E-commerce Market Segmentation:

By Product: Grocery, Apparels, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Healthcare, Home décor and Jewelry

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

