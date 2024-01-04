Global Skin Care Products Strategic Industry Report 2024

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Care Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Skin Care Products Market to Reach $199.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Skin Care Products estimated at US$125 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Face Creams & Cleansers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$126.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Body Lotions segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The beauty and personal care industry faced significant challenges during the pandemic, primarily due to a pandemic-induced reduction in consumer spending. Consumer spending on skincare products saw changes in various regions and countries in 2020. However, the global beauty industry managed to cautiously recover from the pandemic's impact as people increasingly desired to maintain a healthy lifestyle, driving demand for health and skincare solutions. Despite the challenges, skin care products managed to witness pockets of growth.

Skin care products play a pivotal role in the industry, with various ingredients used to create these products. The global market for skin care products showed positive prospects and outlook, with developing regions leading market growth. In 2023, global key competitors in the skin care industry competed for market share, with varying degrees of competitive presence ranging from strong to niche.

Recent market activity in the sector reflects ongoing efforts to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics. Overall, the beauty and personal care industry navigated through pandemic-induced stresses, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in response to evolving consumer needs.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Skin Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1165 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $125 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $199.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Skin Care Trends to Shape the Future Market Growth Dynamics

Innovative Digital Technologies to Influence Skin Care Market

Beauty & Skin Care Industry Undergoes Makeover Riding on Latest Wave of Technology Trends

Novel Skincare Brands Make Way into the Market

Growing Consumer Desire to Retain Youthful Appearance Drives Sales of Anti-Aging Skin Care Products

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide Presents Opportunities for Anti-Aging Products Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless Beauty

Rising Sales of Anti-Wrinkle Products

Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Spurs Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

What's Trending in Anti-aging Products Market

Anti-Aging Facial Oils: Greener Future Driven by Consumers demanding Eco-friendly Products

Facial Oils for Cleansing: Ease of use, Skin Friendliness, Hydration and Cleansing Superiority Drive Application

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Anti-Aging Products

Medicated Skin Care Domain to Have Real Moment with Innovation Focus

Select Recently Launched Innovative Medicated Skin Care Brands

Trending Ingredients for Skin Care Products

Rise in Young Population and Skin Conditions Such as Acne Drive Demand for Medicated skin Care Products

Popularity of Cosmeceuticals Bodes Well for Market Growth

Global Cosmeceutical Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Skin Lightening Products Continue to Gain Momentum

Creams Lead the Global Skin Lightening Market

Synthetic Products Lead, Natural Products Poised for High Growth

Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape

Women of Color Spent Significantly on Lightening Creams

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor

Global Skin Lightening Products Market by Nature of Ingredient (in %) for 2022E

Physician-Dispensed Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Opportunities for Growth

Demand Continues to Surge for Effective Sunscreens

Global Sun Care Market by Product Segment (in %) for 2022E

Consumer Awareness: Key to Demand for Sun Care Products

Demand for Stronger Sunscreens Ups the Demand for Ingredients

Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Sun Care Products Market

Natural & Organic Sun Screens Sales on the Rise

Women Continue to Hold Sway in the Global Skin Care Products Marketplace

As Men Focus on Personal Grooming & Hygiene, Demand Surges for Male Skin Care Products5

New Breed of "Metrosexuals" Spur Growth

Demand for Sustainable Skincare Products Gain Momentum

Key Challenges Confronting Development of Sustainable Beauty Brands

Skin Care Products with Natural & Organic Ingredients Find Growing Acceptance among Eco-Conscious Consumers

Green Movement Trend Impacts Dynamics in the Skin Care Market

Rising Popularity of Personalized Skin Care Products

Flourishing E-Commerce Sector Provides Growth Opportunities for Skin Care Products

Use of Chemicals Presents Challenges for Skin Care Products Market

Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population to Drive Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 457 Featured)

Alba Botanica

3M Company

AHAVA North America, LLC

AdvoCare International LP

Aida Grey, Inc.

4life Trademarks, L.L.C.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Absolutely Natural

Aidance Skincare

Abbe Laboratories, Inc.

Adigica Health, Inc. - BioClarity

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

320 MHz - Plant Me Botanics Limited

100 Percent Pure

A.G.E. Stop GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ebx7u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment