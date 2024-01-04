Castor Oil Market Size is Anticipated to Reach US$ 1,808.50 Million by 2034 with a Moderate CAGR of 3.2% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global castor oil market size is estimated to be US$ 1,315.00 million in 2024. The demand for castor oil is expected to reach US$ 1,808.50 million by 2034. Castor oil sales are projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2034.



The castor oil market is driven by several factors, including growing environmental awareness, the proliferation of fast-food chains and quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and the growing awareness of sanitation and general hygiene.

Fundamental Trends Influencing the Castor Oil Market

Cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, etc., are just a few industries that utilize castor oil, driving the market.

Widely used in the creation of cosmetic and personal care products, castor oil is renowned for its moisturizing qualities. Castor oil demand has increased due to natural and organic trends in these sectors.

Castor oil production has become efficient due to technological innovations and advancements in extraction, which changed the castor oil market dynamics.





Obstacles to Growth in the Castor Oil Market

Insufficient knowledge and instruction regarding the advantages and uses of castor oil can inhibit market growth. As potential customers and industries cannot fully understand the benefits of the adoption of castor oil, the lack of awareness can restrain market growth.

Numerous factors, such as shifts in supply and demand, developments in geopolitics, and swings in the world economy, can negatively affect the price of castor oil. Producers in the global castor oil industry struggle to plan and create budgets when prices are volatile.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific Region Dominates the Castor Oil Market

The Asia Pacific castor oil market is expanding due to rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly and bio-based products.

The robust expansion of the castor oil industry in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to its favorable agroclimatic conditions and government initiatives.

Rise in Castor Oil Demand in North America

The castor oil industry in North America is steadily expanding due to the rising awareness of its several industrial uses among people.

The adoption of castor oil is accelerated by North America's focus on renewable resources and environmentally friendly substitutes.

The castor oil industry’s expansion in North America is aided by technological innovation in processing.





Europe's Shift Toward Sustainable Castor Oil Solutions

The growing inclination of consumers toward natural ingredients and an emphasis on eco-friendly practices are advantageous for the Europe castor oil market.

The increasing adoption of castor oil in various European industries results from strict laws supporting bio-based products.

“Market expansion of castor oil is driven by its increasing demand across industries, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and bio-based products. Castor oil production trends are influenced by technological advancements and sustainable sourcing practices. Castor oil producers navigating the changing landscape must embrace sustainable practices and examine shifts in the market,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Castor Oil Market Report

The chemical industry segment is expected to grab a share of 34.7% of the market by end-use category in 2024.

In the product type category, the hydrogenated castor oil segment is set to acquire a market share of 33.9% in 2024.

The United States castor oil market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2024.

Germany’s castor oil market is set to develop at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2034.

The castor oil industry in France is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of castor oil in China are expected to surge at a CAGR of 2.8% until 2034.

The Indian castor oil industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

The major castor oil suppliers are concentrating on building a lasting relationship with end users in the fiercely competitive global castor oil market. Competition has escalated as castor oil demand has grown. Since they are involved in castor oil production, businesses like Jayant Agro Organics Limited, N.K. Proteins Pvt. Ltd. and Thai Castor Oil Industries Co., Ltd. have a high degree of integration across the value chain. These castor oil producers have made a name for themselves as significant producers and concentrate on developing new applications for the product through research and development.

Recent Developments

BASF SE unveiled Lamesoft Balance, a product derived from hydrogenated castor oil, in August 2020. By grabbing consumers' interest, these events encourage the growth of the cosmetics industry.

One of Bangladesh's most significant oil companies, Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited (BEOL), was purchased by Adani Wilmar Ltd. in June 2021.

Essential Castor Oil Vendors

NK Industries

Hokoku Corporation

Kanak castor Products

Girnar Industries

Jayan Agro Organics Ltd.

Gokul Agri International

Vertellus

Xingtai Lantian Fine Chemicals Ltd.

Kokura Gosei Kogyo Ltd.

ITOH Oil Chemical Ltd.

Adani Wilmar

Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

Thai Castor Oil Industries Ltd.





Key Segmentation of the Castor Oil Market

By Product Type:

Cold Pressed Castor Oil

Hydrogenated Castor Oil

Jamaican Black Castor Oil

Dehydrated Castor Oil

By End Use:

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Discount Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

