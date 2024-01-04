Online Education Market Set to Soar Past USD 175.22 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Online Education market size is expected to reach USD 175.22 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 24.10% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing accessibility of the internet and the proliferation of digital devices have expanded the reach of online education, making it accessible to a broader global audience. This accessibility is further boosted by the growing availability of high-speed internet connections in both developed and emerging economies, fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Online Education market, increasing adoption of microlearning is gaining traction, where learners access bite-sized, highly focused content that can be consumed quickly. This trend aligns with the need for on-the-go learning and fits well with busy schedules. Secondly, the rise of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and online degree programs offered by prestigious universities democratizes education. Learners worldwide can access top-quality education, often at a fraction of the cost of traditional degrees. are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Online education is the delivery of teaching and learning via the internet. It can be used to provide formal education, such as degree programs and courses, or informal education, such as tutorials and workshops.

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Non-surgical fat reduction dominates the global online market as it offers high accessibility and flexibility, allowing learners to access course materials at their own pace and convenience. This flexibility resonates with many learners, including working professionals, students, and lifelong learners.

Professional and Skill Development Courses are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, professional and skill development Courses are the leading segment as individuals increasingly recognize the need to continuously update their skills to remain competitive in the job market. Professional and skill development courses offer the opportunity to acquire new, job-relevant skills or enhance existing ones, making learners more attractive to employers.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

North America, especially the United States and Canada, had a strong presence in the online education market. This dominance was driven by factors such as prestigious universities offering online programs, significant investment in educational technology, and many edtech startups. North America's advanced internet infrastructure and a culture of innovation contributed to its leadership.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Online Education market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Online Education.

Key Developments in the Online Education Market

In February 2023, to launch its first Professional Certificate program, edX teamed with AWS. AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate exam preparation is made easier with the support of the Professional Certificate program in Cloud Solutions Architecture, which offers the knowledge and abilities needed to begin developing a career in cloud architecture.

Key Questions Answered in Online Education Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

