Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 4 January 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 8 January 2024

Effective from 8 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 8 January 2024 to 8 April 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030505805, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 8 January 2024: 4.9220% pa

NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 8 January 2024: 5.9700% pa

NO0010887409, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 8 January 2024: 6.0000% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

