Population Health Management Solutions Market Size Worth USD 83.07 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Population Health Management Solutions Market size was valued at USD 21.63 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 83.07 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The rise in the adoption of IT in the healthcare sector, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases are driving the demand for the market.

The growing initiative by the government and healthcare organizations are creating a demand for the market. It improves the health outcome of a group of individuals by identifying patients with high-risk diseases and providing them with improved financial and clinical outcomes. Several mergers and acquisitions are being taken place to boost market growth.

Population health management solutions enable collaborative care and help in reducing emergency room visits, shorten hospital stays, and lower hospital admissions and readmissions which in turn reduces overall healthcare expenditure and this has further boosted its adoption across the healthcare sector.

Major challenges of the population health management solutions are identification of starting point, stratifying patients by risk, coordinating care across the healthcare sector, and acceptance of new workflows have limited their adoption and are some potentially growth limiting factors.

Segment Insights:

The Healthcare Provider segment held the largest share of 57.7% in the Population Health Management Solutions market in the year 2019. Healthcare providers are dominating the market in 2019 due to its accurate clinical outcome by helping in better disease management and more focus on patient care, which is cost-effective. Healthcare providers benefit from implementing the market strategies as it can help in the transition from value-based care and reimbursement.

In terms of revenue, the On-Premises mode of deployment segment dominated the Population Health Management Solutions Market, with USD 12.0 Billion in the year 2019. The on-premises mode of deployment provides several benefits, such as reduce the risk of data breaches, customize solutions, and reuse the current servers and storage hardware. These factors are supporting the adoption of the market.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region will witness the fastest growth rate due to the surge in the adoption of the market software. The investment in IT in healthcare infrastructure along with a rise in the number of multi-chain and specialty hospitals in the region.

North America held the largest market share owing to the various mergers and acquisitions, immense strategic initiatives, and funding from the government bodies to focus on national health will boost the demand for the solution in the region.

Segments Covered in the report

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 21.63 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 11.3% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 83.07 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Mode Of Deployment, End-User, Region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Epic Systems Corporation, I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Enli Health Intelligence, IBM Corporation, Optum, Health Catalyst, and Healthec, LLC. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES:



Some of the prominent players in the Population Health Management Solutions industry include:

Epic Systems Corporation

I2I Population Health

Cerner Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Enli Health Intelligence

IBM Corporation

Optum

Health Catalyst

Healthec, LLC

Strategic Development

In February 2020, Manorama Infosolutions and Allscripts partnered to deliver population health management services and health information exchange in India and other developing markets.

In October 2019, Cerner partnered with Population Health to help with Medicaid cost savings with a suite of IT solutions. The collaboration will benefit the integration of systems that will permit the data to flow in Cerner’s electronic health record system freely.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Population Health Management Solutions Market on the basis of component, mode of deployment, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Software Services Post-Sale and Maintenance Services Consulting Services Training and Education Services Implementation Services

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) On-Premises Cloud-based

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Healthcare Providers Ambulatory Care Centers Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks Diagnostic and Imaging Centers Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities Other Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Public Payers Private Payers Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



