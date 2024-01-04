Dental Implants Market Size Worth USD 11.76 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental implants market size was USD 4.62 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in dental technology and increasing patient awareness and education about dental implants are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Dental implants, essential devices supporting dental prosthetics, have witnessed a surge in demand due to informed patients seeking permanent solutions that offer a natural look and feel. Ongoing technological innovations in dental procedures, including imaging, Computer-Aided Design (CAD), and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM), have significantly improved the precision and success rates of dental implant procedures.

In addition, high success rates in osseointegration contribute to the overall positive perception of dental implants as a reliable and durable tooth replacement option, which is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

However, challenges such as the high costs of equipment and a shortage of professionals could restrain market revenue growth. The integration of dental implant equipment into practices involves significant initial implementation costs, acting as a barrier, especially for smaller dental practices. Additionally, specialized training for dental professionals incurs extra costs, posing a deterrent for some practitioners.

Material Insights:

On the basis of material, the global dental implants market is segmented into ceramics, titanium, polymers, metals, and others. The metals segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global dental implants market in 2022 owing to rising demand for dental correction and advantages of metals in dental cosmetic surgeries.

Technique Insights:

On the basis of technique, the global dental implants market is segmented into root form and plate form. The root form segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global dental implants market during the forecast period due to versatility in prosthetic options, wide acceptance and clinical success, and stability and durability.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest market share in the global dental implants market in 2022 attributed to increasing focus on quality dental care, consumer affordability, and medical tourism and cross-border care.

The U.S. market accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to restorative dentistry trends and rising demand for long-term solutions. In addition, rising trend in restorative dentistry toward implant-supported solutions is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest market growth rate in the global dental implants market over the forecast period due to rapid technological advancements in the region. Emerging countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, due to oral health awareness and increased affordability in these countries is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 4.62 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 10.0% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 11.76 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Material, technique, user base, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holding Corporation, Bicon, LLC, Henry Schein Inc., Lifecore Dental Implants, Neobiotech USA. Inc., Sweden & Martina, MOZO-GRAU, S.A., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., and Implant Innovations Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global dental implants market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective dental implants solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global dental implants market report are:

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holding Corporation

Bicon, LLC

Henry Schein Inc.

Preat Corporation

Neobiotech USA. Inc.

Sweden & Martina

Cortex

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

CeraRoot

Strategic Development

In March 2023, Dentsply Sirona introduced the ‘DS OmniTaper Implant System’ at the 2023 Academy of Osseointegration (AO) Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. The solution forms a part of the company’s EV Implant Family, alongside the ‘DS PrimeTaper Implant System’ and the ‘Astra Tech Implant System’.

In March 2022, Nobel Biocare announced the addition of creos syntoprotect to the company’s regenerative portfolio. The creos syntoprotect dense PTFE membranes have been designed for withstanding exposure to the oral cavity for extraction socket management when primary closure cannot be done.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global dental Implants market on the basis of material, technique, user base, end-use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Metals Biomaterial Polymers Ceramics Titanium Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Root Form Plate Form

User Base Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Children Adults Elderly

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Clinics Laboratories Academic and Research Institutes Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



