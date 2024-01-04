Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Worth USD 57.69 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lung cancer therapeutics market size was USD 28.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Key drivers for this growth include the escalating adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, particularly persistent tobacco use in certain regions, and an increasing demand for targeted therapies.

The continued prevalence of tobacco use, a major modifiable risk factor for lung cancer, remains a challenge, necessitating advanced and accessible lung cancer therapeutics. Moreover, the rising demand for targeted therapies, known for their effectiveness in inhibiting cancer growth while minimizing side effects, is contributing to the market's positive trajectory.

However, the market faces constraints due to the side effects associated with lung cancer treatment. Nausea, fatigue, and other discomforts impact patients' well-being, potentially leading to treatment discontinuation and reducing therapy effectiveness. This poses challenges to healthcare providers, increasing the resource burden and straining healthcare systems.

A notable trend in the field is the development of targeted therapies for specific genetic mutations in lung cancer patients. The emergence of precision medicine has led to drugs designed to target specific mutations, such as Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) and Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) rearrangements, offering personalized and effective treatments. Targeted therapy accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, underscoring the shift towards more patient-friendly options.

Therapy Insights: Targeted Therapy Leads, Chemotherapy Shows Promise

In 2022, targeted therapy dominated the market, accounting for the largest revenue share. The precision of targeted therapies in addressing specific genetic abnormalities within tumors, while minimizing collateral damage to healthy cells, enhances treatment effectiveness and improves patient quality of life.

The chemotherapy segment is expected to witness moderately fast revenue growth due to its versatility in addressing various lung cancer types. Chemotherapy's broad applicability, particularly in small cell lung cancer and advanced stages of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), ensures a consistent demand.

Distribution Insights: Hospitals Dominate, Online Pharmacies on the Rise

Hospitals are expected to hold a significantly large revenue share, driven by the increasing number of hospitals offering advanced therapeutics and healthcare services. The presence of healthcare professionals in hospitals facilitates proper drug dosage and comprehensive care. Hospitals remain the preferred choice for administering cancer treatments.

Online pharmacies are poised for steady growth, catering to the rising trend of homecare settings for cancer patients. The convenience of online pharmacies allows patients to receive prescribed treatments without the need for physical visits. This is crucial, especially for patients dealing with compromised health and weakened immune systems.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Europe and Asia Pacific Show Promise

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and access to cutting-edge medical technologies. The approval of Mirati's lung cancer treatment by the US FDA highlights the region's commitment to addressing the needs of individuals with lung cancer.

The Europe market is expected to register the fastest revenue growth, driven by advancements in screening technologies, particularly the adoption of low-dose Computed Tomography (CT) for lung cancer screening. The Asia Pacific market is poised for considerable growth due to the rising prevalence of smoking, increased government investments in healthcare facilities, and expanding healthcare insurance coverage.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 28.00 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.7% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 57.69 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global lung cancer therapeutics market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major businesses are using a variety of tactics, making mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and contracts, as well as creating, experimenting with, and introducing more efficient lung cancer therapeutics solutions in the market.

Some major players included in the global lung cancer therapeutics market report are:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG, Lily.

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

CELGENE CORPORATION

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

ALLERGAN

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Strategic Development

On 10 July, 2023, Iovance Biotherapeutics announced positive regulatory and clinical updates regarding its Phase 2 IOV-LUN-202 trial for LN-145 TIL therapy in post-anti-PD-1 advanced NSCLC. During discussions with the U.S. FDA, the agency expressed positive feedback on the trial design, indicating it may be suitable for accelerated approval. Preliminary clinical data from the IOV-LUN-202 trial showed a 26.1% Objective Response Rate (ORR) in post-anti-PD-1 NSCLC patients. Iovance plans to enroll around 120 patients in the trial, with expected completion in the second half of 2024. The company is also preparing for discussions with the FDA on a randomized confirmatory trial for LN-145 in frontline advanced NSCLC.

On 27 July, 2020, AstraZeneca announced a global collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize DS-1062, an Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) designed to target the trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2). DS-1062, under development for multiple cancer types, including NSCLC and breast cancer, leverages Daiichi Sankyo's proprietary ADC technology to selectively deliver chemotherapy to cancer cells. AstraZeneca paid USD1 billion to Daiichi Sankyo as an upfront payment, with the potential for additional conditional payments of up to USD 5 billion based on regulatory approvals and sales milestones.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Lung cancer therapeutics market on the basis of type, application, deployment, enterprise size, component, vertical, and region:

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Targeted Therapy Bevacizumab Dabrafenib/Trametinib Erlotinib Hydrochloride Osimertinib Others Immunotherapy Durvalumab Nivolumab Atezolizumab Pembrolizumab Chemotherapy Cisplatin Taxol Navelbine Camptosar



Alimta

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Cancer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

Molecule Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Biologics Small Molecules



Mode of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Injectable Oral



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



