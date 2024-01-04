Soda Ash Market Size Worth USD 32.30 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global soda ash market size was USD 19.95 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The driving forces behind this growth include the escalating demand for soda ash in detergent and soap industries, coupled with a rising need within the glass sector.

Soda ash is an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of powdered detergents and soaps owing to their potent alkalinity and surfactant qualities, which improves detergent's solubility and effectiveness in removing stains while using less water. Several laundry and cleaning product formulations include soda ash to improve their cleansing capabilities.

Key Drivers: The surge in demand for soda ash from detergent and soap industries, coupled with its pivotal role in the glass sector, stands out as a key driver for the market's growth. Soda ash, renowned for its alkalinity and surfactant qualities, is an essential ingredient in powdered detergents and soaps. Its usage enhances solubility, stain removal, and reduces water consumption. Additionally, the construction sector's rising reliance on soda ash, primarily in glass production, contributes significantly to the market's revenue growth.

Industry Applications: The detergents and soaps segment is poised for the fastest revenue growth, owing to soda ash's alkalinity and surfactant properties. Laundry and cleaning formulations utilize soda ash to improve cleansing capabilities, emulsify oil stains, and soften laundry water. The glass segment leads in revenue share, as soda ash acts as a fluxing agent, lowering the melting point of silica in glass production.

Product Type Insights: The global soda ash market is segmented into natural and synthetic. The natural segment dominates the market, attributed to its extensive use in glass and ceramics industries, chemical manufacturing, metallurgy, and cleaning processes. Natural soda ash, extracted from brines or minerals, enjoys cost advantages and lower environmental impact over its synthetic counterpart. However, the synthetic segment is expected to register fast growth due to the scarcity of natural supplies in certain regions.

Grade and Application Focus: In terms of grade, light soda ash holds a substantial revenue share, finding applications in water purification, chemical solvents, food preparation, and household washing. Meanwhile, dense soda ash, primarily used in the glass industry, boasts stable characteristics and resistance to heat, color change, and moisture absorption. The detergents and soaps segment leads in application, driven by soda ash's role in improving cleansing capabilities.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific led the market in 2022, fueled by China's position as the world's leading soda ash producer. The region's demand spans glass manufacturing, detergents and soaps, and chemicals. Europe is projected to witness fast revenue growth, emphasizing sustainable applications of soda ash. The North America market holds a significant share, driven by the chemical industry's demand for soda ash, with the U.S. standing out as a major producer.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global soda ash market is fairly consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective soda ash solutions in the market.

Some major players included in the global soda ash market report are:

Solvay

Tata Chemicals Ltd

Shandong Haihua Co., Ltd.

Sisecam

Ciner Group

Genesis Energy, L.P.

GHCL Limited

Lucky Core Industries Limited

Lianyungang Soda Ash Co., Ltd.

NIRMA

Novacap

SHANDONGJINLING.cn Corporation

FMC Corporation

OCI Chemical Corporation

DCW Ltd

Seidler Chemical Co. Inc.

Soda Sanayii AS

Cepsa

Bashkir Soda Company

Hubei Yuhua

Strategic Development

On 11 October 2023, Solvay and Vancouver announced their partnership at the Port of Vancouver, U.S>, where the world's fastest-growing soda ash production region will have much more capacity for exports. This facility is positioned to become a major global outlet for the export of soda ash from North America, with an emphasis on design, efficiency, and sustainability. Over 2.5 million tons of soda ash can be processed annually by the newly constructed terminal.

On 4 September 2023, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) announced its plan to test a new technology that would drastically cut Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions to produce soda ash and silicate, two essential detergent basic materials. HUL wants to make goods that are high-quality, reasonably priced, and environment-friendly without sacrificing performance. By 2030, the company aims to achieve zero emissions in its operations, and by 2039, it wants to achieve net zero emissions across the value chain.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global soda ash market on the basis of product type, grade, manufacturing process, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Natural Synthetic

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Light Dense

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Solvay Hou Trona Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Glass Detergents and Soaps Chemicals Pulp and Paper Metal Processing Water Treatment Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



