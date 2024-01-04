Well+Good Launches Well/Mess: A New Approach to January Wellness

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good , a leading health and wellness media brand, announced today the launch of its annual New Year’s wellness program: Well/Mess, to help readers kick off their year with intention. The program is an ode to the winding road of wellness and an unfiltered guide to living a personal version of a well life. Well/Mess is presented in partnership with Rare Beauty and Humm Kombucha.



Well/Mess arms readers with the resources they need in order to personalize their January wellness plans and set themselves up for success 2024. The program is brought to life through reported features that highlight the many different ways people approach wellness in three categories: Movement, Beauty & Self-Care, and Food. Well/Mess allows readers to forget traditional, rigid resolutions and find the routine that makes them feel good, whether that’s a new workout or prioritizing rest, or both. Well/Mess is about a feel-good, and sometimes messy, approach to New Year’s wellness.

“Well/Mess is here to provide readers the inspiration they need in order to live intuitively and be happier and more fulfilled,” said Faye McCray, Head of Content, Well+Good. “We don’t see January as a time for strict resolutions, but rather a time to find the habits that support individual wellness journeys year round. That process is often not linear, and we encourage the messiness of finding what works for you. We’re here to encourage you to set fewer rules and center joy and connection in 2024.”

Well/Mess is launching in tandem with Well+Good’s homepage redesign. The new look more accurately reflects the many different ways people approach wellness in 2024. Well+Good’s new design features a bolder look and feel as well as a refreshed slate of programming in 2024, including quarterly digital issues and experiential activations at Well+Good’s real-life home, House of Good, in Venice, California.

To learn more and start the Well/Mess journey, visit: https://www.wellandgood.com/well-mess .

About Well+Good

Well+Good is a health and wellness media brand, known for its journalistic integrity, expert-led editorial, and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Founded in 2010, Well+Good delivers inclusive content that makes the path to feeling good feel good—for everyone. By amplifying different perspectives, experiences, and stories, Well+Good helps people decide on the lifestyle changes that work for them. The female-founded company has been recognized as a vertical media leader and creates high-quality consumer events at House of Good, its real-life home in Venice, CA.

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , Hunker , LIVESTRONG.com, and OnlyInYourState . World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Also known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/ .

