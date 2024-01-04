Casa Systems Appoints Former Google Executive Santanu Dasgupta as Chief Technology Officer

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA), a market leader in cloud-native network solutions serving Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide, today announced the appointment of telecom industry leader Santanu Dasgupta as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



Santanu brings 25 years of telecom, cloud, and networking expertise from leadership roles at Google, Cisco, and Wipro Limited. At Google, he served as Head of Product, Telco Network Modernization, where he led its Telecom Access business including product engineering, solutions, partnerships, acquisition of several lighthouse customers, and innovations that set new cross-organization standards. Prior to Google, Santanu served as Distinguished Engineer, Global Chief Architect, at Cisco where he spearheaded strategic initiatives focused on telco and edge cloud, automation and software centric telco strategy, architecture, and solutions that contributed to the growth and success of Cisco’s $10 billion+ wireless and wireline service provider business. Prior to his tenure at Cisco, Santanu led IT and network outsourcing operations at Wipro Limited, a prominent technology services and consulting company.

“Santanu has spent the last decade at the forefront of advising and assisting service providers in designing and implementing virtual network functions and cloud applications. This experience and insight bring unique value to our company, our customers, and our partners,” said Michael Glickman, CEO, Casa Systems. “Having worked with communication service providers worldwide, his breadth of multicultural, global experience will be integral in shaping and refining Casa Systems’ focus to enable the industry’s virtualized, cloud-native future.”

“I am fortunate to have been immersed in the telecom and enterprise domains at a global level, and I'm eager to help Casa Systems propel the digital transformation of the telecom landscape,” said Santanu Dasgupta, Chief Technology Officer, Casa Systems. “Casa is driving technological advancements while spearheading software and cloud innovation across its entire range. This team is poised to make a significant impact on the evolution of cloud-native infrastructure, and I'm thrilled to play a role in this journey.”

On October 30, 2023, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board approved the grant of an inducement award to Dasgupta, as an inducement material to his entry into employment with Casa in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grant, which is effective as of and contingent upon the commencement of Dasgupta’s employment with Casa, consists of 700,000 restricted stock units, or RSUs. The RSUs vest in equal installments over four years starting on January 2, 2024, such that the RSUs will be fully vested on January 2, 2028, subject to Dasgupta’s continued service with the Company through each such vesting date.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) is a next-gen technology leader that supports mobile, cable, and wireline communications services providers with market leading solutions. Casa’s virtualized and cloud-native software solutions modernize operators’ network architectures, expand the range of services they can offer their consumer and commercial customers, accelerate time to revenue, and reduce the TCO of their network infrastructure and operations. Casa’s suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to quickly build flexible networks and service offerings that maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com/ .

Casa Systems Media Contact