DIRTT and SourceBlue Announce Strategic Alliance to Transform the Interior Construction Procurement Process

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT, a leading provider of innovative interior construction solutions, and SourceBlue, a division of Turner Construction, announced a strategic alliance today.



Known for creating flexible and agile procurement methods, SourceBlue has a vision to transform the supply chain management process in response to construction projects becoming increasingly complex and demanding. Through its established relationships with leading international manufacturers, SourceBlue will offer DIRTT clients and Construction Partners a single point of contact for all of their supply chain planning and procurement requirements. Through this alliance, both DIRTT and SourceBlue, alongside Parent Company Turner Construction, will gain access to new markets while offering a more comprehensive solution to clients.

Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT, commented: “Our partnership with SourceBlue aims to address the pain points and challenges faced by the construction industry during the interior procurement process. This alliance will enable DIRTT and our Construction Partners to efficiently source and procure construction materials while opening up new sales channels for both parties.”

Nathan Goldman, Platform Manager at SourceBlue, commented: “By adding DIRTT to our preferred partner ecosystem, it will greatly enhance our ability to improve the construction experience for everyone involved while growing our global footprint. DIRTT offers specific solutions that will allow our clients optionality and increased productivity.”

By combining DIRTT's innovative interior solutions with SourceBlue's best-in-class procurement services, this partnership will enable construction professionals to optimize their workflows, streamline communication, and achieve greater cost and time savings.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

About SourceBlue

SourceBlue, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Turner Construction Company, a North America-based, international construction services company. SourceBlue provides planning and supply chain management services. Over the past 20 years, the company has earned recognition for managing complex projects, fostering innovation, embracing emerging technologies and making a difference for their clients, employees, and community. With a staff located throughout the United States, the company offers clients the accessibility and support of a local firm with the stability and resources of a multi-national organization.