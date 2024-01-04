Super League to Host Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Webinar on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

~ Highlights Include 3Q23 Record Revenue of $7.2 Million, Secured Largest Deal to Date of Approximately $4 Million ~



~ Management Reinforces its Conviction of Profitability in 2024 ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a global leader in providing immersive experiences across the world's largest digital social platforms, announced today that the Company will host a virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Webinar on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The virtual presentation will feature Super League’s Chief Executive Officer, Ann Hand, and Chief Financial Officer, Clayton Haynes. Super League welcomes all stakeholders, investors and other interested individuals to register and attend this live event.

The investor presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session. Investors interested in participating in this event can register using the link below. Access to the replays of the event will be posted on Super League’s investor relations website.

Super League Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Webinar

Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914 Webinar: Register Here

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLE@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

Gillian Sheldon

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com