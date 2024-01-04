OncoC4 to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoC4, Inc. (“OncoC4”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for cancer, today announced its participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held in San Francisco, California. Yang Liu, PhD, Co-Founder, CEO and CSO of OncoC4 will present an overview of the company and its pipeline at 11 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, January 11, 2024, in the Mission Bay Room (32nd Floor) of The Westin St. Francis Hotel.



Dr. Yang and Abid Ansari, Chief Financial Officer of OncoC4, will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the week.

About OncoC4

Based in Rockville, Maryland, OncoC4 is a privately held, late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and discovering novel immunotherapeutics targeting CTLA-4 and CD24-Siglec checkpoints to overcome cancer resistance to immunotherapy. Built on fundamental research from its co-founders, OncoC4 has developed a rich pipeline of drug candidates spanning preclinical to pivotal stage programs. Its lead clinical candidate, BNT316/ONC-392, is a Phase 3, next generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody designed to allow CTLA-4 recycling and maintain its protective function against autoimmune diseases while enhancing anti-tumor activity. BNT316/ONC-392 is part of a strategic collaboration with BioNTech announced in March 2023. OncoC4’s CD24-Siglec program develops products that target the CD24-Siglec immune checkpoint, including AI-071, a Phase 2 ready broad-based Siglec agonist for immune-related adverse events and ONC-841, a potential first-in-class anti-Siglec 10 monoclonal antibody targeting innate and adaptive immunity in the tumor microenvironment. To address multiple types of cancers, OncoC4’s CD24 oncology platform targets a unique cancer-selective CD24 epitope used by nearly 70% of tumors to evade innate immune destruction and includes monoclonal antibody, bi-specific antibody, antibody-drug conjugate, and CAR T-cell therapy approaches.

To learn more, please visit www.oncoc4.com .

CONTACTS