Livestock Impact, Inc., Subsidiary of BioAdaptives, Inc., Launches Innovative Food Lab for Development of Treats and Supplement Powder for Human, Equine, and Canine Products

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives Inc. (OTC: BDPT), a leading manufacturer and distributor of innovative, all-natural dietary supplements, through its wholly owned Subsidiary Livestock Impact, Inc., announces the launch of a specialized R&D Food Lab dedicated to creating natural powder products and treats for animal and human consumption. This new facility marks a significant step forward in the company's general commitment to holistic health solutions and, more specifically, to supporting activities at Livestock Impact and the new weight management AI BodyShape Division.

The new Food Lab is focused on the development of synergistic, high-quality, natural powder supplement formulations designed to enhance the nutrition of animals and humans, as well as possible development of meal replacement and smoothies powder. These products, created through cutting-edge research and sustainable practices, utilizing Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurvedic Culture ingredients, aim to support overall well-being and address specific dietary needs.

“We are very pleased to celebrate the New Year with the commencement of operations at our Food Lab in Las Vegas.” said Robert W. Ellis, President of Livestock Impact, Inc."BioAdaptives has always been at the forefront of nutritional innovation. We continue to build an increasing product line of comprehensive natural formulations that offer One Stop supplemental benefits. With this new Food Lab, we are expanding our horizons beyond our current, popular powder supplements, PROTEIRNnMORE®, Equine-All-In-One®, Equine-All-In-One Plus® and Canine-All-In-One®. Our goal is to provide pure, effective, and accessible nutrition options for everyone in the family – including our four-legged members. Further, we expect to utilize the Food Lab to design original powder combinations that can be incorporated into more advanced functional food areas such as Smoothies and Meal Replacements in support of weight management activities.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Investor Relations

BioAdaptives, Inc.

(702) 659-8829

info@bioadaptives.com