BOS to Release 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on March 28, 2024

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC ), announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, March 28, 2024.



BOS will host a video conference meeting on March 28, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81096669677?pwd=UDnhFOusds9UBQSEkC28wqY9pvM1ac.1 or dial: +1 646 876 9923, meeting ID - 810 9666 9677, passcode - 185490

For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS’ technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions: