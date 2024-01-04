Hyperscale Computing Market projected to reach USD 207.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Hyperscale Computing Market ” , by Component (Service, Solution), Application (Data Cloud Computing, Big Data, IoT, Others), Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods. Government and Defense, Research and Academics, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Other Verticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Hyperscale Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 50.2 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 207.8 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 22.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Application, Industry Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW AWS AFL Hyperscale Sample of Companies Covered Alibaba Cloud Broadcom Digital Realty

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Hyperscale Computing Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Hyperscale Computing market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance computing solutions to support the burgeoning volume of data in the digital age. Characterized by the deployment of massive-scale computing architectures, hyperscale computing is essential for handling large datasets, complex analytics, and cloud-based services. Key players in this market are innovating to provide scalable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective solutions, catering to the needs of enterprises and cloud service providers. The rapid expansion of cloud computing, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) has fueled the adoption of hyperscale computing, transforming the traditional data center landscape. With a focus on enhancing computational capabilities, optimizing energy efficiency, and addressing the escalating demands of data-intensive applications, the Hyperscale Computing market is poised for sustained growth, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of high-performance computing infrastructures.

Major vendors in the global Hyperscale Computing Market:

AWS

AFL Hyperscale

Alibaba Cloud

Broadcom

Digital Realty

DigitalOcean

Google

HPE

Huawei

IBM Corporation

Iron Mountain

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications

Oracle Corporation

OVHcloud

Rackspace

Salesforce

Tencent Cloud

Viavi Solutions

High Adoption Of Hyperscale Computing In Different Industries

Rising concerns related to data privacy have emerged as a significant driver of the Hyperscale Computing Market. In an increasingly interconnected and data-driven world, the protection of sensitive information has become a paramount concern for individuals, businesses, and governments. This growing apprehension is fueling the demand for Hyperscale computing solutions, which offer a novel approach to safeguarding data, particularly in cloud computing environments.

Hyperscale computing is a cutting-edge technology that focuses on securing data while it is being processed, a critical aspect of data privacy that traditional encryption methods do not address. This approach ensures that data remains encrypted even when it is in use, making it nearly impervious to unauthorized access, whether by external threats or internal actors. With the rising number of high-profile data breaches and cyberattacks, organizations are increasingly turning to Hyperscale computing to enhance their data protection strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

High Adoption Of Hyperscale Computing In Different Industries

Widespread Adoption Of Cloud Services

Opportunities:

Edge Computing Integration

Renewable Energy Adoption

Edge Computing Integration

The integration of edge computing represents a significant opportunity for the Hyperscale Computing Market. As the demand for real-time data processing at the network's edge intensifies, combining hyperscale computing with edge solutions creates a holistic and responsive computing environment. Edge computing, with its capability to process data closer to the source, complements hyperscale architectures by addressing latency issues and enhancing overall system efficiency. This integration is pivotal in supporting applications like IoT devices, autonomous systems, and other latency-sensitive services. By offering seamless interoperability between hyperscale and edge computing, providers can cater to the evolving needs of businesses seeking a comprehensive and distributed computing infrastructure. This opportunity positions the Hyperscale Computing Market to play a crucial role in the development of advanced and responsive computing ecosystems, driving innovation in various industry verticals.

The market for Hyperscale Computing is dominated by North America.

In 2023, North America is anticipated to lead the hyperscale computing market, underscoring the region's prominence in driving technological advancements. Dominating the hyperscale computing landscape, North America is positioned as a hub for innovation and technology adoption. The United States, in particular, plays a pivotal role, boasting a robust technological infrastructure and being home to major hyperscale computing providers. Notably, the U.S. hyperscale market is characterized by giants such as AWS, Google, Microsoft, and others, contributing significantly to the region's leadership. Canada also plays a noteworthy role in this dominance, aligning with the regional trend of high-tech adoption. The unparalleled technological ecosystem, strategic investments, and ongoing digital transformation initiatives position North America at the forefront of the hyperscale computing market, making it a key driver and influencer in the global landscape.

The IT and telecom Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Industry Vertical the Hyperscale Computing market is segmented into IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods. Government and Defense, Research and Academics, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Other Verticals. The IT and telecom vertical is poised to dominate the Hyperscale Computing Market, holding the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The rapid digitization and increasing demand for data-intensive applications in the IT and telecom sector drive the adoption of hyperscale computing solutions. With the ever-growing volumes of data, these industries rely on scalable and efficient computing architectures to meet their computational needs. The dominance of the IT and telecom segment underscores the pivotal role hyperscale computing plays in supporting the technological infrastructure of these sectors, ensuring high-performance computing and data processing capabilities.

