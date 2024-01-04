DSS, Inc. Chairman Chan Acquires 672,173 shares of DSS In Open Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS, “Company”), a multinational company operating across four distinct market sectors, announced today a significant investment by its Chairman of the Board, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan. In a strategic move to bolster shareholder confidence and underscore his commitment to the company’s growth. Chairman Chan acquired an additional 672,173 shares of DS, Inc. in an open market transaction on December 28, 2023.

Frank Heuszel, CEO of DSS, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Chan's increased stake, viewing it as a strong vote of confidence in the company's strategic direction and future potential. Heuszel said, "Chairman Chan's decision to augment his investment in DSS reflects his firm belief in our vision and business plan."



The company’s growth trajectory has been particularly evident in its wholly-owned subsidiary, DSS Securities, Inc., which encompasses Sentinel Brokers and DSS Wealth Management. Following a strategic expansion of its team, DSS Securities has experienced a notable increase in its Assets Under Management (AUM). This growth, coupled with the implementation of innovative marketing strategies and a steadfast commitment to creating shareholder value, positions DSS for a promising 2024.

Additionally, Heuszel highlighted the remarkable progress of Premier Packaging, another key subsidiary under the DSS umbrella. Following a substantial capital expenditure commitment, Premier Packaging has achieved impressive strides in both client retention and the acquisition of new business, further solidifying its market position and growth.

DSS, Inc.'s latest moves, spearheaded by Chairman Chan's investment and the subsidiaries' robust performance, signal a strong outlook for the company as it continues to execute its strategic business plan and explores new avenues for growth and value creation for its shareholders.

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses within four diversified market sectors: Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, Digital Transformation, Secure Living, and Alternative Energy. DSS strategically acquires and develops assets to increase shareholder value through periodic IPO spinoffs. Since 2019, under the guidance of new leadership, DSS has built the necessary foundation for achievable growth through the formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on DSS visit https://www.dssworld.com

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

DSS Inc. Investor Relations

IR@dssworld.com

+1 (585) 565-2422