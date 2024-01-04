Kineta to Participate in the 13th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

SEATTLE, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kineta, Inc. (Nasdaq: KA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology that address cancer immune resistance, announced today that management will participate in the 13th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, taking place January 8-10, 2024 at the Beacon Grand Hotel in San Francisco, California during J.P. Morgan week.



“We look forward to participating in the LifeSci Corporate Access Event and to hosting in-person meetings with investors, strategic partners, analysts and other stakeholders”, said Shawn Iadonato, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kineta. “2024 has the potential to be a substantial growth year as we continue to make significant progress on the clinical development of KVA12123, our novel VISTA immunotherapy.”

During the event, the Kineta management team will host one-on-one meetings on January 8th and 9th, 2024 and will be available to present a corporate overview and provide an update on the VISTA-101 Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating KVA12123 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

About Kineta

Kineta (Nasdaq: KA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next-generation immunotherapies that transform patients’ lives. Kineta has leveraged its expertise in innate immunity and is focused on discovering and developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a novel VISTA blocking immunotherapy currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a preclinical monoclonal antibody targeting CD27. For more information on Kineta, please visit www.kinetabio.com, and follow Kineta on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

KVA12123 is a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody infusion drug being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. Competitive therapies targeting VISTA have demonstrated either poor monotherapy anti-tumor activity in preclinical models or induction of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in human clinical trials. Through the combination of unique epitope binding and an optimized IgG1 Fc region, KVA12123 demonstrates strong monotherapy tumor growth inhibition in preclinical models without evidence of CRS in clinical trial participants. KVA12123 has been shown to de-risk the VISTA target and provides a novel approach to address immune suppression in the TME with a mechanism of action that is differentiated and complementary with T cell focused therapies. KVA12123 may be an effective immunotherapy for many types of cancer including non-small cell lung (NSCLC), colorectal, renal cell carcinoma, head and neck, and ovarian cancer.

