Ostin Technology Group Announces Participation at CES 2024, the Premier Global Technology Trade Show

Nanjing, China, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OST), a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China, today announces the Company will participate in the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (the “CES 2024”), one of the most influential tech events in the world. The event is scheduled to take place from January 9 to 12, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV, and allows companies to harness the power of human-to-human interaction and create a dynamic platform for fostering innovation, building partnerships, and driving direct business impact. The Company’s CES 2024 booth is at 23030, Central Hall in Las Vegas Convention Center.



As a company committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and driving industry advancements, the Company values the opportunities that CES 2024 will provide. The Company expects to exhibit its flagship products while looking to connect with industry experts and potential customers, share its development strategies, and listen to insights and suggestions from global participants as the Company aims to seize new business opportunities and to expand in the North American market.

Highlights of The Company’s CES 2024 Exhibition

The Company's presence will be highlighted by its showcase of cutting-edge products, including the continuously upgraded photo sharing product Pintura and the newly launched smartwatch products M4 and GT8-PRO. Visitors are welcomed to try out the products to personally experience the unique design, advanced technology, and practicality of the products.

Pintura has recently experienced a remarkable and sophisticated upgrade, making it more than a digital frame but a canvas that goes with a sleek new design with rounded corners. One standout feature is that unlike a conventional single-screen display, Pintura employs a combination of multiple screens, seamlessly integrating with a cloud-based photo album to showcase and preserve countless memories. This concept of a multi-screen composition enables Pintura to provide a distinct experience tailored to different users in various scenarios, and the product is also lightweight. The Company will showcase prototypes of Pintura’s next generation product as well, and it looks forward to engaging with CES 2024 attendees to gather feedback and suggestions to improve its design, research and development.

Both M4 and GT8-Pro smartwatches provide health and fitness tracking functions. Their advanced health tracking features provide real-time monitoring of users' heart rate, sleep quality, physical activity, and more. Additionally, for the elderly, the watch offers monitoring and reminder functions, helping them maintain personal health and well-being.





Mr. Tao Ling, Chairman and CEO of the Company commented: “With over 150 countries represented and 41 different technology categories covered, CES 2024 offers a truly global platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and market expansion. We sincerely encourage all visitors to our booth and actively provide feedback and improvement suggestions. We highly value these precious opinions and we are excited to connect with CES 2024 attendees from diverse backgrounds and explore potential opportunities for collaboration and growth. We look forward to participating in these thought-provoking discussions and gaining valuable insights into emerging trends and technologies that will shape the future of the industry.”

About Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2010, the Company is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The Company designs, develops, and manufactures TFT-LCD display modules in a wide range of sizes and customized sizes which are mainly used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays, and automotive displays. The Company also manufactures polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

For more information, please visit http://www.austinelec.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may,” "will,” "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's forecast on market trends; the Company's future business development; the demand for and market acceptance for new products; expectation to receive customer orders for new products; the anticipated timing for the marketing and sales of new products; changes in technology; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled professionals; client concentration; and general economic conditions affecting the Company's industry and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

ir@austinelec.com

Investor Relations:

Janice Wang

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Phone: +86 13811768599 +1 628 283 9214

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com