Healthy Extracts Launches First Anti-Aging Formulation, LONGEVITY

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a platform for acquiring, developing, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals that target select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market, has launched LONGEVITY Anti-Aging™, a new proprietary formulation designed to support skin vitality, arterial flexibility, and cellular and joint health.







LONGEVITY Anti-Aging is available to order today on BergametNA.com . In celebration of the launch, for a limited time you can buy two and get one free. You can also subscribe and save 15% on every order.

The formulation is a special blend of the most powerful anti-aging warriors that include trans-resveratrol, quercetin, vitamin D, and vitamin K2. These substances are known to boost blood flow and circulation, reduce the deleterious effects of misplaced calcium in the body, and slow the effects of aging with powerful antioxidants.

“LONGEVITY Anti-Aging complements our growing heart health product portfolio which supports a holistic approach to anti-aging like healthy skin,” noted Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts.

“We anticipate this new product, along with the others we’re planning to launch early this year, will continue drive our growth and market expansion, as they leverage our multiple sales and distribution channels and existing customer base.”

LONGEVITY Anti-Aging represents a holistic approach to aging, with a proprietary blend focused on providing the nutrition the body needs for optimal health. It is formulated to help sustain vitality, support heart health, ensure robust bone strength, and contribute to a healthier aging process. The formulation is vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, and produced and tested by certified U.S. facilities.

Key substances and benefits:

Trans-resveratrol and quercetin are powerful antioxidants that shield cells from aging and oxidative stress for more youthful function.

Vitamin D and K2 are vital for proper calcium absorption and distribution, bolstering bone health and reducing osteoporosis risk.

For heart health, ingredients like vitamin K2 and trans-resveratrol are key in maintaining cardiovascular wellness, helping to lower the risk of heart ailments.

Vitamin D and quercetin also strengthens immune defense, enhancing protection against infection and disease.

LONGEVITY Anti-Aging is your ally for overall longevity, blending ingredients renowned for their anti-aging benefits that support a longer, healthier life.

LONGEVITY Anti-Aging introduction follows the recent official launch of BERGAMET SLEEP BREATHING SUPPORT™ , a natural supplement designed to support respiratory function for deeper, more restorative sleep. Given the better than anticipated initial sales of this new product, it is on track to become one of the company’s best sellers in 2024.

Healthy Extracts’ full line of natural heart health formulations address the fast-growing, multi-billion dollar heart-health supplement market which is projected to grow at 5.9% CAGR to reach $24.8 billion by 2027, according to ResearchAndMarkets.

To learn more about Healthy Extracts’ full line of clinically-backed, natural brain and hearth health products, go to bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for acquiring, developing, researching, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit has the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

UBN’s KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations, which have been designed to enhance brain activity, focus, headache and cognitive behavior, provide many sales and intellectual property licensing opportunities.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

