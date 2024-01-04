LED Lighting and EV Charging Solutions Provider Orion to Participate in Virtual Sidoti Microcap Conf. Weds & Thurs, Jan 17-18; Presentation Jan 18th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging station, and maintenance services solutions, will participate in the virtual Sidoti Microcap Conference Wednesday and Thursday, January 17th and 18th. CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will be available for virtual investor meetings both days and will provide an overview presentation and answer investor questions Thursday at 10am ET.



Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

To register or request a meeting, please visit https://www.sidoti.com/events .

Orion Presentation Access

Date/Time: Thursday, January 18th at 10am ET URL: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HWYAhWybRy-NO-DPBEfePA

About Sidoti & Company

Sidoti & Company has nearly 25 years of experience as a premier provider of independent securities research focused on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities. Sidoti Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. Sidoti Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has relationships with approximately 500 institutional clients in North America. This enables Sidoti Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com .

